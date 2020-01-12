GENEVA — Less than 24 hours after failing to score a goal — yet salvaging a tie — the Hobart College hockey team found its scoring touch.
Six different Statesmen scored during Saturday’s 6-2 New England Hockey Conference triumph over the University of Massachusetts at Boston at The Cooler.
TJ Schultz and Alec Robitaille capped the victory with unassisted empty-net goals in the final 1:25 of the contest.
Will Harrison opened the scoring for the Statesmen (10-3-2, 4-3-1) with 3:21 elapsed. Dan Sliney and Andrew Longo earned assists.
Ryan Lynch gave Hobart the lead for good with 3:37 to go in the opening period, converting a feed from Blake Coffey. Robitaille earned the secondary assist.
Julien Denicourt and Travis Schneider boosted the Statesmen’s lead to 4-1 in the opening 7:47 of the middle period. Coffey and Schneider assisted on Denicourt’s score, while Aaron Maguyon set up Schneider.
Hobart goaltender Liam Lascelle made the most of his first start of the season, finishing with 27 saves.
The Statesmen unloaded 47 shots at Babson goaltender Brad Arvanitis in Friday’s 0-0 tie at The Cooler, but could not put a single into the net.
Hobart backstop Joe Halstrom was equally stellar, producing 12 of his 30 saves in the second period.