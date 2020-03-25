GENEVA — The college sports season was canceled earlier this month, but the final polls for individual winter and spring teams continue to roll in.
Recently, Hobart basketball was awarded No. 20 in the final D3hoops.com poll of the year. Shortly thereafter, the William Smith lacrosse team received a No. 19 final ranking after playing just five games in 2020.
Like basketball, Hobart ice hockey was in the hunt for a national championship before having their chance nullified. The Statesmen were set to travel to Michigan to take on the Adrian Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
Though they much would have preferred to play for a chance to win, the Statesmen’s consolation prize comes in the form of a ranking of No. 6 in the nation in the final USCHO.com poll of the season. The Statesmen were ranked in the top 10 in every poll this season, peaking at No. 2 the week of Nov. 25.
The Statesmen finished the season with a 20-5-3 overall record and a 12-4-2 mark in the New England Hockey Conference.
While Hobart basketball’s run was the first in program history, Hobart hockey’s run was just one in a long line of deep postseason appearances.
It was the fifth time in the last six years and the seventh time overall that Hobart won 20 games in a season. The Statesmen were selected to the NCAA tournament for the sixth straight winter.
Hobart wrapped up the year ranked among the nation’s best in winning percentage (seventh, .768), scoring offense (eighth, 4.14 goals per game), scoring margin (ninth, +1.89 goals per game), penalty kill (11th, 87.4%) and scoring defense (13th, 2.25 goals per game). The Statesmen’s 116 goals this season are tied for eighth most in Division III, according to hwsathletics.com.
Rather than having one or two players rack up all the points, the Statesmen shared the puck.
Through the 28 games played, 22 different players scored a goal, 23 notched an assist and 24 recorded a point. Sixteen players reached double digits in points, while four tallied 20 or more points. Seniors Zach Sternbach (13 goals, 11 assists) and Lawson MacDougall (7-17) led Hobart with 24 points each.
Sophomores Joe Halstrom and Liam Lascelle split time in goal this season. Halstrom was 12-3-3 with a 2.37 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. Lascelle took over the majority of duties toward the end of the season and went 8-2 with a 1.87 GAA and .924 save percentage.