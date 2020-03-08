GENEVA — The Hobart lacrosse team was back home Saturday, playing their first outdoor game of the season on Boswell Field.
Though the Statesmen found themselves in an early 2-0 hole, they battled back with confidence and ultimately rolled past visiting Binghamton 16-9 on a gorgeous day.
It was imperative the Statesmen (4-1) fight back after a tough loss to No. 1 Syracuse last week. Though Hobart’s offense scored with relative ease, as it normally does, the Bearcats never went away until the fourth quarter.
“I think the energy we came out with was lacking in some spots,” Hobart head coach Greg Raymond said after the game. “Very honestly, I thought our guys responded well to a big challenge we gave them in the locker room at halftime, and I also think Binghamton played well … They’re a good team.”
Binghamton showed a lot of energy entering the game. Before three minutes had passed, the Bearcats went up 2-0 on two straight possessions as Hobart seemed to be chasing a little bit, something that has rarely happened this season, even in the loss to Syracuse. Raymond’s squad seemed to gather itself quickly, rattling off three goals in under three minutes to take the lead. Binghamton (1-5) refused to be rattled by one of the best offenses in the nation and answered right back with two tallies of its own.
At the end of the first quarter, the Bearcats were up 4-3.
“Every game’s not supposed to go the same way,” Hobart senior midfielder Justin Scott said after the game. “Coach Raymond always says to us to make sure we’re sticking with it and that we’re a next-play team.”
The second quarter began with goals from Hobart’s John Herlihy and Scott. Herlihy would score two goals in the game, while Scott would have one of his best outings of the year with four goals and two assists.
“To start the game, we had bad shot selection. We were letting their pace of play dictate how we were playing,” Hobart senior attack man Ryan Archer said. “We just kind of had to take a step back and get back to our identity, and once we got into a groove (the game) started to come our way.”
Binghamton tied the game one more time, at 5-5. The Statesmen responded by popping off three straight goals in the final 6 minutes to take back a lead that they would not relinquish again.
A last-second goal by the Bearcats would give Hobart just a two-goal cushion at halftime, 8-6.
Binghamton came within one goal with an early strike in the first two minutes of the third quarter. The two teams then traded goals to make it a 9-8 game with 7:10 remaining in the quarter. Hobart ended the contest on a 7-1 spurt.
With a 10-8 lead heading into the fourth after Jason Knox scored his 18th goal of the season, Hobart went off for three goals in the first 75 seconds of the fourth quarter to take a commanding 13-8 lead.
With the likes of Derek Madonna battling injuries and Tommy Mott out for the game, and Knox and Eric Holden being double-teamed nearly every possession, Scott and Archer (3 goals, 4 assists) stepped up for the Statesmen and delivered solid performances.
“I think we knew Justin and Arch had to have a pretty big day,” Raymond said of his two leading scorers for the game. “We knew they needed to take over and needed the ball in their stick, so (Assistant) Coach (Stephen) Brundage did a good job of that.
“Just having that focus and (Archer and Scott) recognizing that we still have more parts to the whole than No. 66 and No. 5 (Knox and Holden) … I though they did a good job and let the game come to them some and I thought they led. I thought they were good leaders.”
Hobart opens Northeast Conference play this Saturday when it travels to Moon Township, Pa., to take on Robert Morris.
“I think with the bad blood we have with (Robert Morris), the fact that they ended our season a year ago and beat us in the conference tournament championship game, we let the past go and we move on, but I’m not sure there’s a guy in our locker room who doesn’t want a little bit of revenge,” Raymond said.