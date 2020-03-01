SYRACUSE — The Kraus-Simmons Trophy is named after two legendary lacrosse coaches — Roy Simmons Sr. of Syracuse and Robert Kraus of Hobart. Though it was the 106th all-time meeting between Hobart and Syracuse lacrosse on Friday night, it was the 35th edition of the Kraus-Simmons Trophy.
For the seventh year in a row, the trophy will stay in Syracuse.
The No. 19 Statesmen (3-1) hung tough against the No. 3 Orange for three quarters. The Orange (4-0) used the fourth quarter to pull away and defeat the Statesmen 21-13.
Given last year’s 17-5 thumping, it was a considerable improvement from 2019. Though the box score will remember it as an eight-goal margin, the Statesmen kept themselves within two goals of the Orange for the majority of the game and tied the score early in the third.
One of the oldest lacrosse rivalries began with three Syracuse goals in the first 8 minutes. Hobart seemed thrown off by the talent, athleticism and physicality Syracuse presented compared to its first three opponents.
“I’m proud of my team,” head coach Greg Raymond said after the game. “I feel like we played hard. We’re still a 3-1 group with a bright future.”
Though Hobart fell into an early hole, they dominated offensive possession with quick ball movement and purposeful rotations. Before the crowd and the Orange could blink, Hobart zipped in two goals within 30 seconds to cut the lead to 1. Tommy Mott scored the first from 10 yards out with an upper-right snipe, followed by Justin Scott from 15 yards down the middle.
Syracuse answered with an easy put-in from 5 yards beside the net to end the first quarter with a 4-2 advantage.
In the beginning of the second, Hobart’s Jason Knox showed off his superb power and accuracy with an underhanded rising shot that ended in the top left corner after Syracuse was caught on a bad shift change. Fifty-four seconds later, the Orange would strike right back only to be followed by Eric Holden’s first goal of the game to keep the Statesmen within one goal at 5-4.
Part of the reason Holden had success was Syracuse’s defense was slower to slide to open players, but that also proved to be a tough tactic to work around.
“They were a little bit slower to slide to some of our guys which we hadn’t seen before,” Holden said of the Orange’s defense. “In the first couple games, we were able to get the defense rotating and move the ball forward. I think we slowed down a little bit today with guys rolling back … but there’s a lot to build off, and there were definitely some good things out there.”
The trading of goals would be a microcosm of the entire game. Syracuse would string together a couple tallies; just as it looked like the Orange was about to pull away with a big lead, Hobart would march right back and score multiple goals to put the Orange back on their heels.
Down 7-4 with less than a minute to play in the half, Holden took over. The senior attacker cradled the ball and headed into the offensive box. He absorbed a nasty head slash, cut to the middle and wired home his second goal of the game with 43 seconds left. Not only did the score bring Hobart within 2, the slashing penalty put them up a man. On the ensuing faceoff, Hobart’s Drew Blanchard produced one of his 10 wins on the night and passed it to Holden. Holden ran with pace and bullied his way to the right side — and, with a quick release, scored his third goal of the game.
Two goals 10 seconds apart would cut Syracuse’s lead to 7-6 heading into halftime.
Hobart seemed to become more comfortable with the level of talent Syracuse presented. They dominated offensive zone time and attacked the Orange’s offense with precision.
The third quarter began exactly the way Hobart wanted.
Just 48 seconds into the period, on a man-up opportunity, freshman attacker Jack Grooms whipped a shot from the that pinged off the far post and in to tie the game 7-7.
The next 10 minutes of play was nothing short of a whirlwind. Two goals for Syracuse were followed by a Hobart goal, then a Syracuse goal, then a Hobart goal, and so on. The two teams traded goals four times and with under 5 minutes remaining, Syracuse led 12-11.
That seemed to be when the Orange began to pull away and Hobart lost its edge. Syracuse popped off three unanswered goals for the first time since the beginning of the game to head into the final 15 minutes with a 15-11 advantage, their largest lead up to that point.
Both goalies managed just one save each in the third quarter.
“I feel like we didn’t have the ball much in the second half,” Raymond said. “(Syracuse) controlled the pace of the game the whole second half, and we didn’t have a great opportunity to attack the goal in scenarios where we needed it.”
Though there was plenty of game still to be played, the Orange took nearly every bit of wind out of Hobart’s sails with an early goal in the fourth quarter following a sloppy turnover in front of goal.
John Herlihy did manage to answer and keep Hobart within 4, but as was typical for the game, Syracuse would answer under 3 minutes later.
It would only be fitting that the Statesmen score 10 seconds after that to make it 17-13 on a brilliant individual effort. Midfielder Drew Blanchard scored Hobart’s final goal of the game after he won the faceoff, split two defensemen, marched right down the throat of Syracuse, and whipped in his first career goal.
Entering the game, Syracuse ranked first in the nation for face-off wins. Blanchard took the majority of face-offs for the Statesmen and went 10-for-22 in the circle.
It would be the Statesmen’s last breath of offense. The Orange scored the final four goals to secure possession of the Kraus-Simmons trophy for another year.
The highest-scoring Kraus-Simmons game since 1995 compelled fans for nearly all 60 minutes, but Syracuse matched Hobart’s high-flying offense with a highly potent attack and patient defense. It’s a vast improvement from the 12-goal loss in 2019, but it seems the Statesmen may require more fine-tuning as the season progresses. The good news: The season is just getting started.
“I just told our guys we’re going to work very hard as a coaching staff and as a program to get to a place where we’re fortunate enough to play a team of that caliber again and beat them,” Raymond said.