KEUKA PARK — After roaring to four straight wins to start February, Keuka men’s volleyball have fallen in three of their last four matches.
The Wolves (5-7) hosted Nazareth in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday night and fell three sets to one by game scores of 13-26-23-23 to the Golden Flyers’ 25-24-25-25.
The Wolves put forth a valiant effort but could only muster a single set over a strong Nazareth team.
Gavin Record registered a career-high-tying 15 kills. Kamden Record posted 28 assists and added five blocks for the Wolves. Keuka had 11 blocks as a team across four sets in the contest.
Keuka College falls to 0-6 all-time to Nazareth College.