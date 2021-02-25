CANANDAIGUA — The first day of above-freezing temperatures in the month of February is not the only sign that spring is on the horizon. Weeks ago, Hobart lacrosse released an eight-game tentative schedule for the spring 2021 season, and now Finger Lakes Community College baseball has joined the party.
Just before heading to their annual season-opening trip to Myrtle Beach in 2020, the pandemic struck and washed away the entire Lakers season.
Following a year of hard work in setting up health and safety protocols, FLCC is among 21 out of 30 SUNY community colleges returning to competition in the spring.
FLCC will be releasing the schedules for each spring sports on a weekly basis.
That return to competition begins with a double-header at home vs. SUNY Adirondack, March 13 at 1 p.m. The 38-game regular season will be entirely double-headers taking place on the same day.
Head coach Sean Marren is more than ready for the season to begin.
“Words can’t even begin to describe the excitement I have for our student-athletes,” stated Marren in a press release from FLCC Athletics. “Though saddened that 2020 will always be the season that never was, I am happy for the members of our program, that we can turn the page to our 2021 season.”
Following NYS guidelines for intercollegiate athletic competitions, spectators are not permitted at this time. FLCC is currently working on live streaming video and providing live stats for home events.
“I want to give a big thank you to our administration for their support, and a special shoutout to our Director of Athletics, Samantha Boccacino, for her leadership throughout this whole pandemic,” Coach Marren said.
The last time the Lakers were in action, they were in the NJCAA Region III Baseball Championship after going 39-22 on the season. The Lakers lost to Herkimer College, a team they will face March 30 at home.