BEREA, OHIO — Hobart basketball wrapped up its 2022 schedule with its final non-conference game of the season against Baldwin Wallace and it was a heartbreaker.
Hobart (6-4) led 84-82 in overtime with eight seconds remaining. Baldwin Wallace took the ball up the floor and at the buzzer, Anthony Mazzeo nailed his second buzzer-beater of the night on a step-back 3-pointer that won the game for the Yellow Jackets, 85-84. The Yellow Jackets were led by Mazzeo with 25 points and two buzzer-beaters on 8-20 shooting. Mazzeo hit an earlier 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.
Up 31-30 at the half, the Statesmen opened the second half on a 14-5 run that gave them a 10-point lead with under 16 minutes left in regulation. They stretched that advantage to 14 on a layup by Hunter Meshanic just past the 12-minute mark. Over the next nine minutes, Hobart made just one field goal and the Yellow Jackets clawed back to reclaim the lead 74-73 with an 18-3 run.
Up 78-75 with seconds left in regulation, the Statesmen had two chances to ice the game at the free throw line but could not convert either time, allowing the Yellow Jackets to come back down the floor and send the game to OT with its first buzzer-beater of the game.
Despite the loss, Jackson Meshanic continued his impressive season with a game-high 27 points, 14 rebounds and two assists. Meshanic is averaging 20.5 points per game thus far, which would put him ninth on the all-time average scoring list for one season.
Carter Meshanic, Andrew Lynch and Aidan Rodgers added double figures for the Statesmen with Meshanic adding 18, Lynch with 15 and Rodgers with 11.
As a team, Hobart shot 45% from the floor and 58% from 3-point range.
The Statesmen are now off for the holidays and will return to action in 2023 with a Jan. 6 conference matchup with RIT in Bristol Gymnasium.