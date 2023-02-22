GENEVA — Hobart basketball started their postseason run on Tuesday night at Bristol Gymnasium. The 3-seeded Statesmen had their eyes set on a three-game season sweep over the 6-seeded Vassar College in the first round of the Liberty League tournament.
Hobart senior forward Jackson Meshanic provided a game-high 30 points, 10 rebounds as the Statesmen steam-rolled past Vassar 83-61 to advance to play in the conference semifinals.
A Vassar program that defeated Hobart in this exact postseason game a year ago.
The Statesmen defeat Vassar in all three of their contests this year and will now head to play 2-seeded St. Lawrence University in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.
Hobart (17-9) split their two meetings this regular season against St. Lawrence.
The last time the Statesmen went to Canton was in their last meeting back on Feb. 3 in what turned into a heartbreaking overtime loss.