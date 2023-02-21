GENEVA — Hobart Statesmen basketball closed out its regular season with a mighty victory over RPI on Sunday. The win did several things: avenge a one-point loss to the Engineers earlier in the season, secured Hobart the No. 3 seed in the Liberty League tournament, and set up a rematch with Vassar College in the first round.
Hobart’s 2021-22 season was ended by the Brewers in the first round of the tournament by two points. The two teams meet again in the first round on Tuesday in Bristol Gymnasium with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Statesmen (16-9) enter the tournament on a four-game win streak and have gone 10-2 since a 3-point loss to Skidmore on Jan. 10. The team swept the regular season series with Vassar on wins of 75-64 on Dec. 3 and 57-49 this past Friday.
It will be the fourth time the Statesmen and Brewers (13-12) will square off in the Liberty League Tournament. Each time, the winner has gone on to win the Liberty League Championship.
Hobart is third in the nation in rebounding margin (+12.6) and lead the Liberty League in rebounding (40.9/g), field goal percentage (.466) and are second in scoring offense (73.3 ppg).
Senior forward Jackson Meshanic leads the league in scoring (21.2 ppg) and rebounding (10.5). He is ninth in the nation in field goals made (201), 13th in the nation in double-doubles with 15, 18th in total rebounds (263) and 24th in rebounds per game (10.5 rpg).
The winner of Tuesday’s game will advance to the semifinals to take on No. 2 seed St. Lawrence (17-7). The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. on Friday in Canton, New York.