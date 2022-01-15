GENEVA — Hobart boys basketball fought all game long to end their five-game losing streak inside Bristol Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon. Jackson Meshanic led the way for the Statesmen, who defeated Union College 80-76 to win their first game in Liberty League play on the season.
“It feels good,” Hobart head coach Stefan Thompson said after win. “The opportunity to play on your home court, to be able to compete; our guys had a good week of preparation. I told them, ‘You can’t control the result that’s going to happen today but you can control the process leading up to it.’ I thought we did an awesome job being able to lock in, buy in to our principals and we came out on top today which absolutely feels good to do that in Bristol Gym.”
The junior forward Meshanic contributed a career-high 34 points with 10 rebounds in the win.
“It feels great, we were on a pretty significant losing streak, we’ve never experienced losses like this in recent years as long as I’ve been here,” Meshanic said. “I know we have a young group, we’ve been struggling a little a bit but I think this can be the game that turns it around. It feels great to get off the schneid and beat a great Union team.”
Meshanic came out firing right away scoring the first seven points for his Statesmen.
Hobart (4-7, 1-3) trailed Union at several points throughout the game but Meshanic was the one that answered every time and came through clutch in the final minutes of the game.
Union took a 76-72 lead just under two minutes to play but first-year guard Aidan Rodgers answered right back with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one point. Rodgers finished the game with 14 points.
At 76-75 with 41.6 seconds left on the clock, the Statesmen defense held strong and got the ball back in their possession and a timeout was promptly called by Thompson.
The play after the timeout was initially designed for Meshanic down low but with Union’s defense coming to help out, Meshanic dished it out to senior teammate Jack Lesure beyond the 3-point arc. Lesure then drove into the lane with speed and finished off the play with a soft lay-in to give his Statesmen the 77-76 lead.
After a pair of timeouts, Union’s inbound pass couldn’t be corralled and deflected out of bounds giving the ball back to the Statesmen.
The Dutchmen began fouling to keep the Statesmen from running out the clock and Hobart first-year guard Pat Healy knocked down of two free throws to extend the lead to 78-76.
On the following possession, Union thought they broke the Hobart full-court press but junior Patrick Walker blocked the game-tying lay-up attempt from behind and Meshanic was right there to collect the rebound and seal the win.
After the monster block by Walker, Meshanic was fouled and iced the game with two free throws and seven seconds left on the clock.
“That’s where you want to be,” Thompson said on his team’s composure in the final minutes of the game. “You want to be in tight games, you want to have an opportunity to win and this was a great experience. We’re playing a lot of younger guys and for them to have some cool, calm, composure down the stretch, that’s helpful; That’s something that we can build off of. I thought we had a lot of good guys contributing throughout the game today, those whole 40 minutes got us to that last two or three minutes and helped us get on top.”
Meshanic scored 18 of his game-high 34 points in the second half to help lead his team to the victory.
“That’s what we expect of him,” Thompson said on Meshanic’s day. “We put a lot on his shoulders, he takes it and he wants us to keep building himself on as a great player, great leader. His teammates trust him and the production he had today was a great stat line. I think he honestly can keep playing better. Everyone in our locker room has confidence in him, we’re happy for him, we’re proud of him and he’s doing a great job for us right now.”
Hobart now moves on with their season in Liberty League play when they host Skidmore College for a rare Tuesday afternoon tip tomorrow at 2 p.m.
“I think it bodes well for us going forward,” Meshanic said. “We got a big win today but we play again on Tuesday. We have to bounce-back, get some rest, get back into the gym for practice tomorrow and prepare ourselves for that.”
“We just have to keep building it out,” Thompson added. “One week at a time, the game schedule is going to be more like the NBA with three games in a week sometimes but we have to control what we can control. That’s our preparation, that’s our identity and the things that we value. I’m excited to go through the Liberty League, this was our first win that we needed so we just have to make sure we keep our unity, our pride and just have respect for ourselves that we want to keep getting these W’s.”