GENEVA — To say that the Hobart basketball team was robbed when the pandemic shut down all sports worldwide is true. But the same can be said for hundreds of schools and teams throughout the nation.
What should be taken away from last year’s historic run was that the Statesmen made the deepest postseason run in program history under first-year head coach Stefan Thompson, going 23-5 and advancing to third round of the NCAA tournament.
Although the 2020-21 winter season on the horizon has yet to be confirmed or canceled, the Statesmen enter the season with high expectations.
Hobart received a ranking of 18th in Division III in the 2020-21 preseason ranking recently released by Basketball Times.
Wins over No. 14 Saint Joseph 78-74 and No. 17 Springfield 62-61 in the first and second rounds, respectively, gave Thompson’s squad a program record-tying 23 wins on the season. Hobart was scheduled to play at Christopher Newport University in the third round when the remainder of the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.
Entering his second season as head coach, Thompson is preparing no matter what the parameters are for the season ahead. He welcomes back 14 players from last year’s team, including four with experience in the starting lineup. Forward Jackson Meshanic returns, after producing a team-high 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Fairport-native Dan Masino averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and a team-leading 3.3 assists and was a floor general on both ends of the court.
“Our program is focusing on building upon our five pillars and elevating our performance on the court,” Thompson told hwsathletics.com. “Every year begins the journey of a new team that must find ways to be united and learn how to highlight the strengths of each teammate. We understand that preseason rankings are a great honor, but we must still earn respect day-by-day and year-in and year-out.”