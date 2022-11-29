GENEVA — After Hobart basketball’s big win over No.11 nationally ranked University of Rochester on Tuesday, senior forward Jackson Meshanic was named Liberty League Performer of the Week Monday for his strong efforts.
Meshanic led the Statesmen with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and he provided a go-ahead tip-in basket with 12 seconds remaining in the game to secure the big victory over Rochester. He went 11 for 18 shooting on the night.
Meshanic leads the Liberty League and is sixth in the nation with four double-doubles. He also leads the conference in total points (47th in the nation), field goals made (30th), total rebounds (21st) and rebounds per game (31st). Meshanic is second in the Liberty League in total assists and fifth in assists per game.
Hobart (4-2) will continue with their non-conference action tonight when they host Keuka College (2-0) at 7 p.m. The Statesmen have won four straight over the Wolves and haven’t suffered a loss to Keuka since the 2006-2007 season.