GENEVA — Coming into Saturday’s Liberty League men’s basketball opener, Hobart’s Jackson Meshanic’s career-high for points in a single game was 34 points. The senior tied that mark inside Bristol Gymnasium during a 95-67 victory over a Skidmore College program that swept the Statesmen in the regular season just a year ago.
“It was just important for our team to bounce-back from our loss on Wednesday against (SUNY Brockport),” Hobart head coach Stefon Thompson said after the win. “We wanted to make sure that we got off to a good start in the Liberty League. Our guys came in focused and took care of our room court here at Bristol Gym.”
Hobart’s 95 points was a season-high after the first five games of this young season and Meshanic scored 29 of his 34 points in the opening half after connecting on 10 of his first 11 shots he took before the halftime break.
“We were hoping to get wins (against Brockport and Oswego earlier this season) and we were disappointed in that, so we came in super motivated,” Meshanic said on his team’s mindset coming into Saturday. “The fact that we’ve played such a high level of non-league competition, prepared us for today. We wanted to take away (Skidmore’s Tautvydas Kupstas) who is a really good player. I think we did a pretty decent job with that today.”
Meshanic also finished with a game-high 14 rebounds and added 5 assists.
“It’s just a matter for me when I’m making jump shots, everything gets easier,” he added on his terrific day. “I got a couple of open (shots) early. I have the confidence when I see a couple of them go in, it’s just going up. Once I make a couple of shots then I have to close out hard, I can get to my dribble-drive game and make it happen. My teammates also found me, some high-low’s, some dump-off’s so I was able to get some easy points too. Credit to them for having their eyes up and feeding me well.”
The Thoroughbreds took a 4-1 lead in the early going but Hobart (3-2, 1-0) answered with scoring the next 17 points to set the tone for the game.
“I thought Jackson took the appropriate shots for him,” Thomson said. “He got easy baskets around the rim. We found him and I thought we were playing very, very unselfish basketball. I loved our assist-to-basket ratio. I thought the second half we played with even more poise than we did in the first half, we had multiple, multiple guys getting the opportunity to score.”
Hobart’s 17-0 run gave them a commanding 55-37 halftime lead and Skidmore (2-1, 0-1) could not cut the deficit back to single digits at any point during the second half.
Four players reached double figures for Hobart. Senior Patrick Walker scored 14 points while Meshanic’s sophomore twin brothers Carter contributed 11 points and Hunter added 10 points.
“We just want to take it one day, one week at a time,” Thompson said on his team’s expectations this year. “I think this group is hungry based on how our season went last year. It’s a long journey, it’s still November and hopefully we’re playing our best basketball at the end of February. As long as we keep getting better, I’m pleased with that.”
The Statesmen will play their first five conference games at Bristol Gym as they aim to get off to a good start in Liberty League play.
Hobart’s next contest will be a non-conference opponent when they host the University of Rochester on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
“Obviously, first goal is to win the Liberty League championship,” Meshanic said on what his team wants to accomplish this year. “We’ve gotten upset the last couple of years and we kind of want to break that “Statesmen curse” that we sometimes call it in the locker room. First is the Liberty League championship, that’s the ultimate goal and you work forward from there.”