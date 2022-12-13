KEUKA PARK — Keuka men’s basketball finished the fall semester with a record of 5-2, the best since the 2005-06 season. A large reason for the strong start is the play of senior Devin Milton, who was named the Empire 8 Men’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week alongside Uitca guard Darius Hopkins.
The senior from Opelousas, Louisiana, has averaged 20.4 points per game and scored a high of 33. He’s averaged 4.9 rebounds per game and 1.3 assists per game. He has hit 18 threes, shooting .439 from deep. He is tied for the league lead in scoring and ranks fifth in three-point percentage.
Milton began his week by hitting seven threes against the SUNY Geneseo Knights to set a new career-high and was one away from the program record. His 25 points and nine rebounds led Keuka College to the first win against SUNY Geneseo since January 1996.
Milton continued his hot play on the road on Friday against the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. He knocked down a three with 31 seconds left to give Keuka the lead. The Wolves then locked things down and sealed the 82-78 victory behind Milton’s career-high 33 points. He also collected nine rebounds again in the win.
The Wolves finish the fall semester with a 5-2 record, their best performance since the 2005-06 season. Keuka College will return to action in 2023 with a tough Empire 8 test. The Wolves will host Nazareth College at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.