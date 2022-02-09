MANSFIELD, Pa. — It did not take long for Lyons grad Justice Smith to make history in his collegiate basketball career.
Last Wednesday, Smith — a Mansfield University redshirt freshman — set the all-time scoring record for a single game with 56 points and led the Mounties to a 114-107 overtime victory over league rival Bloomsburg.
Smith ended his night with 12 rebounds and nine assists to go along with his record. For Justice, he says it was a memorable night because it was unexpected.
“Me and my teammates were talking before the game, you never expect to have a performance like that,” Smith told WETM’s mytwintiers.com. “In the second half, my shots starting falling and I kind of got into a rhythm and starting rolling.”
Mansfield men’s basketball coach John Szentesy, who’s been with the program for 30 years, says Smith’s performance was the greatest that he’s ever witnessed at Decker Gym.
“I’ve been involved with Mansfield basketball for a long time…I have not seen a single performance like that in the 30 years or so I’ve been affiliated with Mansfield basketball,” Szentesy said.
“It’s probably the best single-game performance I’ve seen ever, definitely at Decker Gym, and maybe in my life,” added Szentesy.
Smith bested the previous single-game record of 53 points set by Jason Benson in 2005 against West Virginia State. Smith graduated from Lyons as the school’s all-time points leader.
Smith has appeared in all 21 games and started 20 for the Division II Mountaneers. He currently leads the team in points (19.6), assists (3.4), rebounds (6.7), points scored (412) and is second in steals (37) and blocks (11).