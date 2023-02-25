CANTON — Last-minute and overtime losses seemed to be the achilles heel of the Hobart basketball team this season. In the Liberty League semifinal, the Statesmen (17-10) fell 80-78 in overtime to St. Lawrence (18-7) for the second time this season.
The loss is the fourth overtime game of Hobart’s season and the seventh game decided by three points or fewer.
Senior Jackson Meshanic left everything he had out on the floor with 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal on 50% shooting from the field. Patrick Walker, Andrew Lynch and Aidan Rodgers contributed double figures for the Statesmen as well.
A layup from Rodgers tied the game at 66 with six seconds remaining to send the game to overtime but a 9-1 run by the Saints to start the extra time ultimately sank the Statesmen.