WALTHAM, Mass. — Hobart hockey assistant coach Tom Fiorentino was recently announced as the assistant coach for Bentley University entering the 2023-24 season.
Fiorentino spent the past five years as an assistant coach at his alma mater and led the Statesmen during the season while head coach Mark Taylor coached Team USA at the World University Games.
“I am extremely grateful for the last five seasons I’ve spent at Hobart as an assistant coach,” Fiorentino said in a press release. “It is a place I truly love and I feel a great amount of pride and joy in our achievements and success. To bring the program’s first national championship to the school is a memory I will never forget, along with countless others over the last five years. While I can point to many people who have helped in getting me to this next step in my career, there is no doubt that Coach Taylor’s mentorship has paved the way for the type of coach I continue to strive to be. Much like his former assistant coaches, he has prepared me well for this next step, and I look forward to starting a new chapter with my wife.”
Fiorentino joined the Hobart hockey staff prior to the 2018-19 season. He has helped the Statesmen to a record of 90-21-7. This past season, he helped the Statesmen capture the first national championship in program history, posting a program record 29-2-0 overall record. The Statesmen earned four selections to the NCAA tournament during his time behind the bench, including two trips to the national semifinals. Fiorentino mentored 14 All-NEHC selections and two All-Americans.
“I could not be happier for Tom both professionally and personally,” said Taylor. “This is a great opportunity for him and his wife Shae in the next chapter of their lives. He bled Hobart colors as a player, coach, and alumnus and that will not change.
“I was very fortunate to have him as long as I did. His loyalty to the program factored into that and a direct line can be drawn from him to our recent championship and other program accolades. Much like graduating players, my former assistant coaches do the same, they raise the bar of the program and although they are all missed, they leave it a better place for the next to rise to the opportunity and continue the cycle.”
Fiorentino was a four-year member of the Hobart hockey team, serving as a captain in his senior season. He earned a spot on the ECAC West All-Academic Team three years in a row and earned the team’s 2013-14 Holden Award for sportsmanship, character and leadership.
Following his Statesmen hockey career, he played with Les Phenix de Reims of the first division of the professional hockey league in France. Fiorentino led his team in goals and ranked in the top 20 in the league in points. Following two seasons in France, he spent two seasons in the Southern Professional Hockey League, playing for the Evansville Thunderbolts, the Pensacola Ice Flyers and the Fayetteville Marksmen.
Niko Kovachis has been named Hobart assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.
“I’m excited to have Niko join the Hobart hockey program,” Taylor said in. “He comes from a hockey tree that I respect, be it his junior hockey coaches to his college hockey coaches who have strong ties to myself and Hobart hockey. As a player, he was a great teammate, leader and a very smart skilled defenseman and I know our core will benefit from his input. Furthermore, he has already proven himself as a recruiter and coach at the college level, having recruited some league all-stars and helped coach a program to its most successful seasons.”
Kovachis comes to Hobart after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Chatham University. He helped run the Cougars’ defense and power plays. Kovachis helped Chatham to a 23-21-7 overall record, including a program-record 14 wins last season. The Cougars made two trips to the United Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament. At Chatham, he mentored two All-UCHC selections and 51 UCHC All-Academic picks.
Kovachis graduated from Niagara University in 2019. He was a four-year member of the Purple Eagles’ ice hockey team, playing for former Hobart Assistant Coach Jason Lammers and serving as an assistant captain as a senior. That season, Kovachis led Niagara to its first appearance in the Atlantic Hockey Championship Game. A defenseman, he played in 125 career games, recording 37 points on 11 goals and 26 assists. He blocked 119 shots. Kovachis was named to the Atlantic Hockey All-Academic Team four times.