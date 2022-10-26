GENEVA — High expectations are nothing new to the Hobart ice hockey team, and the preseason praise this year is shining a bright light on the Statesmen heading into the 2022-23 season.

It’s a compliment to the program but also paints quite a bull’s eye on the team’s back.

The Statesmen are favorites to win the New England Hockey Conference and are the No. 5-ranked Division III program in the country by the USCHO. They open the season at home this weekend with a back-to-back against Oswego State on Friday night and SUNY Potsdam on Saturday.

Head coach Mark Taylor begins his 22nd season behind the bench for the Statesmen, and though many coaches choose to ignore and block out preseason hype, Taylor doesn’t seem to mind it.

“The polls are what they are; I like it,” Taylor said. “It’s a compliment to what you’ve been doing and what people think of you, but nothing is earned for the current season. We want to keep the bar as a high as we can and win the program a national championship.

“Our goals are exactly the same,” Taylor continued. “The fact that they rank us that high and pick us to win our league — good. That’s what we want to do anyway.”

As per usual, the roster consists of players from nearly every corner of the country and earth. From Colorado, to the Northwest Territories of Canada, Ohio, Virginia, Ukraine and Russia, the mix of talent has always been an asset. What’s intriguing about the 2022-23 squad is age.

The team welcomes nine first-years but has one senior and a graduate student. In the middle are seven sophomores and 10 juniors, and three first-years will fight to earn the starting position between the pipes.

Along with the robust first-year class, several sophomores will see increased minutes. But, while the team may be young, they have heavy firepower. Reigning NEHC Rookie of the Year Luke Aquaro returns for his second year. He led the team last season with 32 points on 16 goals and 16 assists in 28 games. Graduate student Zach Tyson had a team-high 17 assists and was third with 27 points a year ago. Four of the top-five scorers from last year return.

So, while many young guys enter with much to prove, the experienced players can provide scoring and leadership.

“We have a saying in our locker room: Say nothing when you lose and say less when you win,” Taylor said.

Expectations are obviously high, but an element of perspective has stuck with the team since last season and will remain all this campaign. Moscow-native Gagik Malakyan, Kharkiv, Ukraine native Artem Buzoverya and Belarus native Ignat Belov have provided a sobering element to the locker room and the team’s support for both players has been a credit to the squad, the school and the community of Geneva, according to Taylor.

“The guys have been outstanding all the way around,” Taylor said of the support for the players. “We not only have Russia and Ukraine (on the roster), but we also have someone from Belarus. And in some parts, it’s sad because you have those three players playing the sport they love and they’re great teammates and best friends. It’s a little humbling at times. But the support is awesome and that’s a credit to the school and the people in the community.”

The Statesmen finished 2021-22 with a 20-6-2 overall including 13-2-2 in the NEHC. Hobart earned its seventh consecutive and 11th overall invitation to the NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship and knocked off conference rival Elmira 4-2 in the opening round. They met the No. 1-ranked team in the country in Adrian in the second round and dropped a 7-4 decision. Adrian went on to capture the national title.

It’s a long season ahead, so the Statesmen have plenty of time to prove that the preseason noise and hype around the team is well-earned.