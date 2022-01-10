GENEVA — A huge 4-3 overtime win over No. 8 Norwich on Friday night continued into a tall task against New England College on Saturday afternoon for No. 5-ranked Hobart College.
Buoyed with confidence, the Statesmen began Saturday’s game with a high pace and controlled the pace of play against the Pilgrims for a 2-1 victory at The Cooler.
Senior defenseman Blake Coffey and senior right winger Zach Tyson scored for Hobart in the penalty-heavy first and second periods. The third period was all five-on-five action which favored Hobart who earned their third straight victory and remain atop the New England Hockey Conference standings.
“It was huge to get the win. I think this one came a little harder than it probably should have,” Hobart head coach Mark Taylor said after the game. “I thought we came out with a real good buzz going and then it turned into a power play (and) penalty kill hockey game and I think it disrupted the flow for both teams but when it was 5-on-5 it was in our favor.”
The Statesmen (11-2-1, 7-0-1) seemed to be already in second gear when the puck dropped and dominated with extended zone time and odd-man rushes. The defense was quick to join the rush and as a result, Hobart took the early lead after a 2-on-1 was finished by a back-door tap-in from Coffey following a pass by Jonah Alexander after Luke Aguaro made a crisp stretch-pass.
“It was a great by Luke first and foremost,” Coffey said. “Jonah made a great play getting the puck up and made it easy for me. (Aquaro and Alexander) did all the work, credit to them.”
“It was really important,” Taylor said on the defense both joining the rush and attacking from the blue line. “(New England) has got a good gameplan of packing it in and they stuck to it so it was important to get the defense to get in.”
Hobart continued to move the puck with high energy and New England (7-4-1, 2-4-1) was left scrambling and leaning on goaltender Spencer Kozlowski, who ended with 20 saves in the first period and 43 in the game.
The game’s fast pace was then stalled by two quick Statesmen penalties that gave the Pilgrims a 5-on-3 that lasted all of 17 seconds. Hobart freshman Matthew Iasenza flew past a New England defender on the penalty kill, collected the puck down the ice and attempted to power his way from the outer circle towards goal and drew a slashing call in the process.
Three penalties were called in the span of 34 seconds, smothering a large portion of Hobart’s momentum. The referees called a tight game and in the first and second periods, a total of 24 minutes of penalties were called — 14 on Hobart, 10 on New England.
“You have to adjust,” Taylor said about sticking to the gameplan with so many penalties being called. “You have to be able to adjust to the officiating from night to night. (We) should still be able to play our game regardless and if you’re not able to play as hard, you have to play as strong.”
Just when both teams were back to even strength, New England’s Trevor Momot fired a quick shot from the slot that goaltender Liam Lascelle got a big chunk of, but not enough as it tickled in to tie the game 1-1.
The first 10 minutes of the second period were dominated by penalties on both sides. Hobart had outplayed New England at even strength all night and with each team down one player and playing 4-on-4, the ice opened up for the Statesmen.
Captain Aaron Maguron found Tyson on a 2-on-1 who tapped into an open cage in what turned out to be the winning goal and a 2-1 Hobart lead.
Both teams played a disciplined third period and no penalties were called. Kozlowski continued to make big saves in traffic and keep his team in the game but Hobart’s defense locked down their half of the ice and forwards back-checked well.
New England shooters had virtually no time or space to get quality looks on net. When they did get shots through, Lascelle stayed strong between the pipes to lock down the win with 20 saves.
“We had to play their best player really tight and not give them anything,” Taylor said. “I think our forwards did a great job of back-checking and back-pressuring the guy with the puck and also taking away some guys who were loose for a little bit.”