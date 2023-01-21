GENEVA — The big hits, numerous penalty minutes and trash talk that happens every game between Hobart and Elmira’s hockey teams were significantly elevated in the third period. But it mattered little to the Statesmen, who routed the Soaring Eagles, 7-0 in one of the best rivalries in the New England Hockey Conference.
Still without head coach Mark Taylor, forward Luke Aquaro and defenseman Cooper Swift — who are all representing Team USA at the FISU World University Games — Hobart ice hockey’s speed and energy cleared the way for a massive home win in the first game of the home-and-home back-to-back the two programs share every year.
“I think it says a lot about the group and I think it shows that no one or two guys are more important than anyone else when you have a real good culture that we have,” assistant head coach Tom Fiorentino said. “I think you need that anyway, not just in this unique situation but with injuries and things like that. It’s good to see that.”
In the first period, Elmira came out with a burst of energy that caught the Statesmen off guard. An early shot off the post snapped the No. 1 Division III team in the country back into form and by the time 10 minutes had passed, the Statesmen’s tenacity and forecheck buried Elmira in their own end, resulting in two goals in two minutes.
“I definitely thought we were getting outplayed in the first five, even 10 minutes of the game,” Fiorentino said. “When we killed off the penalty in the first period, we settled in and got to our game. I’m happy the guys did that.”
Brenden Howell finished off a beautiful back-door pass on the power play from Jonah Alexander and shortly after, defenseman Jared Patterson sniped one past Elmira goalie Kyle Curtin after stepping up in the rush.
In the second period up 2-0, Hobart kept with the tenacious attack but didn’t see the extended time in Elmira’s zone that they saw in the first. The chances they did get were executed well.
On a rush up the ice, Hobart’s Will Crane took the puck deep into the Elmira end and circled the entire zone with the puck. He then took a second lap in the exact same route which allowed defenseman Austin Mourar to sneak behind Elmira’s Curtin undetected. Crane slipped a pass pack door on his second lap of the zone and Mourar buried it for a 3-0 lead.
“It’s funny because a shift or two before that (Crane) pulled up early in the zone and I said to him, ‘Hey, it’s a good idea to look but I think we can really drive these guys wide and exploit them with some speed,’ and then he circled the wagons twice,” Fiorentino said with a laugh. “It ended up working out but I’m just glad we were able to end up getting a goal out of it.”
Elmira’s pace picked up after the goal and freshman goaltender Damon Beaver made three miraculous saves with every part of his body that prevented the Soaring Eagles from getting any momentum. Though Hobart kept the pressure up, Elmira’s quality scoring chances could have tied the game in the second period. Beaver ended with 17 saves and recorded two program records: most shutouts by a team in a single year (8) and by a single goaltender (5).
The third period was slightly more than a formality. Hobart held a 6-0 lead with more than 13 minutes to play, but the vitriol between the two teams set the stage for fireworks at Elmira on Saturday to conclude another rivalry weekend between two exceptional programs.
“I think anytime you play a team, it doesn’t matter what happened the night before or what’s happened during the season. You have to expect what they are capable of doing,” Fiorentino said about playing Elmira again on Saturday night. “We know they’re capable of playing a great hockey game and it’ll certainly be a different type of game tomorrow and we’ll just have to be ready for it.”
Saturday’s game will be the final game Hobart plays without Taylor, Aquaro and Swift.