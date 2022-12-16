GENEVA — From Jan. 11-21, Hobart hockey head coach Mark Taylor, sophomores Luke Aquaro and Cooper Swift will leave the team to don the red, white and blue for Team USA at the World University Games.
This year is the first time the U.S. International University Student Federation picked a men’s team comprised of the top Division III players from across the country. Taylor, who was named the team’s head coach, and his staff picked a roster made up of 23 players from eight conferences throughout Division III. Two of those players are current Hobart sophomores Aquaro and Swift.
“Luke and Cooper are having a great year right now and have earned this opportunity.” Taylor said. “Besides being great performers, they are A+ off the ice and will represent the sweater right.”
Aquaro is the reigning New England Hockey Conference Rookie of the Year and through 11 games this season, he is second on the team with 15 points on a team-best nine goals and six assists. Aquaro leads the nation with five game-winning goals which matches the Hobart single-season record. In addition, Aquaro is seventh in the nation in goals per game (0.82) and 26th in points per game (1.36).
“It’s funny how I have always dreamed of playing for the United States and putting on a USA jersey and here is my opportunity to make a dream a reality,” Aquaro said. “It truly is an honor and I am beyond grateful for not only the opportunity but for those in the HWS community and those who have helped me get to this point. Now it is time for Coach Taylor, Cooper and I to take everything in and represent our country and school and hopefully bring some hardware back with us.”
The defenseman Swift has played in 28 career games, recording 20 points on a goal and 19 assists. In 11 games this season, he has seven points on a goal and six assists. Swift’s six helpers are tied for third on the team. He set up both of Hobart’s overtime game-winning goals this season. Swift scored his first collegiate goal in Hobart’s victory over Potsdam.
“It’s a huge honor to be selected to represent the United States and to have been selected from all the great Division III players,” Swift said. “You don’t get opportunities like this very often so it’s important not to overlook them and enjoy the experience. At the same time Luke, Coach Taylor and I will be representing Hobart hockey and what we’ve been able to accomplish this year. Hopefully, we can bring that same winning mentality to the tournament and be able to replicate what we’ve done the first half of the year.”
USA will play in the six-team Pool B beginning on Jan. 11 at Cheel Rink on the campus of Clarkson University when they take on Great Britain at 8 p.m. The top two teams from the round robin portion of the tournament move on to the medal round Jan. 21-22. The semifinals and finals will take place at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid.
Aquaro and Swift have helped Hobart to an 11-0-0 record and a No. 1 ranking in the DCU/USCHO.com to start the season. The Statesmen are off to the best start in program history, setting a team record for consecutive wins. The 11-0-0 start is tied for the fourth-longest unbeaten streak in program history.