GENEVA — Entering the season, Hobart ice hockey was picked No. 5 in the nation for Division III programs and was tabbed as the New England Hockey Conference favorite.
The bar was set almost as high as possible and yet, the team is exceeding expectations.
For the third time in program history, the Hobart Statesmen are ranked as the No. 2 team in the nation in the latest USCHO.com poll, receiving one first place vote. In addition, goaltender Damon Beaver was named to the New England Hockey Conference’s weekly honor roll.
Moving up three spots in the poll has been the result of weekend sweep of No. 7 Babson College and the University of Southern Maine to grab their highest ranking in the USCHO.com poll since 2019. The Statesmen were ranked second in the USCHO.com poll on Nov. 25, 2019. Hobart was ranked No. 2 in the D3hockey.com poll back in 2013.
Beaver backstopped Hobart to a 4-1 victory over the Beavers. He stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced, including 12 in the first period. Through two starts, Beaver is 2-0-0 with a 1.51 goals against average and a .941 save percentage.
The Statesmen (4-0-0, 2-0-0) are off to their best start since the 2007-08 season. Hobart started that year with eight straight victories.
In four games, the Statesmen have outscored opponents 27-7 in four games with 11 different players registering goals. The team averages 6.75 goals per game and allows 1.75.
The Statesmen will wrap up their season-opening five-game homestand Friday, Nov. 11, when they welcome Buffalo State to The Cooler. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.