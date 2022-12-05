GENEVA — It was already the best ever start to a season for the Hobart ice hockey program, and after Saturday’s dominant 4-0 shutout over No. 15 Skidmore, the Statesmen match the program’s longest win streak as well.
The Statesmen used a smothering style of play in the second period to get on the scoreboard and not allow the Thoroughbreds any time possessing the puck. An empty netter in the third period sealed the deal and the country’s top-ranked Division III hockey program earned its 10th win in a row.
“I thought the first period was very much the same as the second period,” Hobart head coach Mark Taylor said. “But in the second we got some payback from the (shots) and that’s kind of been us. We try and do a good job at staying the course. The guys are really excited to come out and get it done.”
The first period mirrored that of Friday’s Castleton game. The Statesmen dominated possession and offensive zone time but couldn’t find a way past Skidmore goaltender Blaine Moore. Despite outshooting Skidmore 13-3 in the opening 20 minutes, Hobart went into the locker room with a few stick whacks of frustration against the boards.
“I think when we came back into the room we just wanted to stick with it,” junior forward Jonah Alexander said after the game. “Especially last game with Castleton, we weren’t getting the bounces and we just stuck to our gameplan, got pucks in deep, went after it and we got rewarded.”
Hobart was quickly rewarded in the second period. Forwards kept up the relentless pressure and with Skidmore having to deal with the long change, they generated no offense or chances off the rush. Hobart defensemen pinched at the blue line and pinned Skidmore in their own zone for minutes at a time. When the puck did finally exit the zone, the Thoroughbreds had to change lines and Hobart went right back in and started attacking again.
“Trying to break that rock or split that log, you start bearing down a bit more after five swings,” Taylor said with a chuckle about trying to get one in the net. “We wanted to play (Skidmore) down low in their zone. I thought we did a good job with that. They adjusted and started covering our strong-side defenseman and that allowed us to come off the wall a little bit.”
Two minutes into the second, Cooper Swift took a shot from the point that he aimed wide of the net to create a rebound out front off the boards. Luke Aquaro waited behind the net and when Moore took the bait and left his crease, Aquaro fed the puck right to the waiting stick of Jonah Alexander out front, who put the Statesmen ahead 1-0.
“Swifty made a good play,” Alexander said of Swift. “He shot it off the glass and Luke put it right on my tape and it was just a slam dunk.”
Four minutes later, the Statesmen caught the Thoroughbreds on a line change and Tanner Daniels zipped a pass up the middle to Wil Crane on a breakaway. Crane skated in and shot over the glove hand of Moore to put Hobart up 2-0.
The Statesmen played with a 2-0 lead for the second period until Alexander popped in his second of the game to give the Statesmen the 3-0 lead.
In the third, Skidmore played with more snarl and aggression and began to control the pace of play for the first time all game. Hobart seemed more than willing to switch its own style of play and showed they could beat the No. 15 team in the country any way they wished. Skidmore’s eight shots on goal in the first and second period were eclipsed with nine shots in the third, but Statesmen goalie Daemon Beaver was up to the task every single time.
Skidmore’s wind was taken out of its sails early on in the game and though they showed life in the third, Hobart still never showed any signs of wilting and sealed its fourth shutout of the season.
“It’s how they are as a group,” Taylor said on what’s most impressed him during this already historic season. “I think the culture is in a real nice place. The goals that those guys set for the program and for themselves; they set it, not me. So I think why we’re doing so well is the culture in the room.”