GENEVA — Elmira men’s hockey arrived at The Cooler ready to avenge their 2-0 loss on Friday night to Hobart. The Statesmen fell behind early but willed themselves to tie the game on three separate occasions, including a two-goal deficit in the third period.
With under 20 seconds left in the always-thrilling 3-on-3 overtime period, Soaring Eagles sophomore Shawn Kennedy found himself alone in front of the net, deked out Hobart goaltender Liam Lascelle with a quick forehand-backhand move and ended the game with 14.8 seconds left in overtime and won 5-4.
“We shouldn’t be getting ourselves there sometimes,” Hobart head coach Mark Taylor said on coming back three times. “I don’t think we came out the way we should have. Definitely some positives but they had the extra break there at the end and took advantage of it.”
The Statesmen (13-4-1, 8-2-1) shut out their closest New England Hockey Conference rival Elmira (13-4-1, 7-3-1) in their own barn on Friday night and under five minutes into Saturday’s game, the Soaring Eagles made sure that wouldn’t happen again.
Elmira flew out of the gate with speed and fired shots off the rush that Lascelle confidently turned away, including a stretching glove save on a 2-on-1 that excited the crowd. But, just as Lascelle looked to be just as hot as he was on Friday night, Elmira’s Bailey Krawczyk fired a shot past Lascelle from the top of the right circle.
Hobart played with their first deficit of the night for less than 10 minutes. One of the fastest players for the Statesmen is Matthew Iasenza, who’s just about impossible to catch once he gets going. Off of a defensive zone faceoff, defensemen Austin Mourar hit Iasenza with a breakout pass up the left side. Within the blink of an eye, Iasenza split the two Elmira defenders with ease and scored the tying goal after a few dekes.
The two teams traded goals again in the final six minutes of the first with Hobart erasing their second deficit to tie the game 2-2 heading into the second period.
The second period was tough for the Statesmen. Pucks seemed to jump over sticks, penalties cut off any chance for momentum and deflections went Elmira’s way and into the net. Hobart players were clearly frustrated heading into the third after the Soaring Eagles put two goals past Lascelle for a 4-2 lead.
Hobart killed the final minute of a carryover penalty to start the third period and finally saw some daylight. Elmira’s Daniel Dimon was called for tripping and 20 seconds later, Amedeo Mastrangeli was called for cross-checking, giving the Statesmen a 5-on-3 for 1:40 — otherwise known as a golden opportunity.
After going 0-5 on the power play, the Statesmen finally put one past Elmira goalie Chris Janzen off a one-timer from senior Mark Benemerito on the right side. That cut the deficit to 4-3.
“It’s huge. It was kind of the monkey off our back,” Taylor said. “We haven’t been scoring (on the power play). You can’t not score on a 5-on-3 and so once you get a two-goal game within one, momentum is really in your favor.”
With momentum from the goal and new energy, Hobart’s offense pressed more while Elmira began to park the bus. The Statesmen finally broke through with 4:21 to go when Matthieu Wuth drove to the net, pushed the puck over the line and finished off a great play by Luke Aquaro to tie the game.
Hobart had willed themselves back into the game for a third time, but Elmira was far from done.
The Soaring Eagles became more aggressive in the final minutes of the third and pressed hard for the winning goal. Hobart held firm and the two teams headed to 3-on-3 overtime. Following a collision in the defensive zone, Kennedy was all alone to win the game for Elmira and split the weekend series.
“It was more of a game that people expected,” Taylor said. “Both teams average four goals a game and it’s a 4-4 hockey game. I thought we had a chance to preserve it at the end, kind of went for the win and it cost us.”