BEVERLY, MA. — Hobart College ice hockey head coach Mark Taylor has been the bench boss for the Statesmen for 23 years. After 605 games coached, Taylor and the No. 2 ranked Hobart Statesmen will play for the Division III National Championship for the first time in program history after a 3-1 win over No. 4 Endicott Friday night at Raymond J. Bourque Arena.
“We new it was going to be a back-and-forth type hockey game,” Taylor said. “I think it was a game of will and I thought we did a good job at staying relentless, staying tenacious and persevering through the whole game.”
Tied 1-1 and on the power play, Hobart’s puck movement had the Gulls chasing and waving their sticks. With Jonah Alexander at the point and his stick raised, Shane Shell looked his way and drew an Endicott player to Alexander. With that, a lane opened and Shell fired a perfect saucer pass across to a waiting Austin Mourar, who blasted a one-timer to the top shelf, giving Hobart a 2-1 lead that they would hold on to to the final buzzer.
“I have to give credit to coach Taylor,” Mourar said. “He made a switch and moved me to the second (power play) group. The pass came across and I’ve been practicing that (one timer) all year. Not many have found the back of the net but thankfully that one did.”
The pace was through the roof to begin the game as the Gulls (23-3-2) had the advantage of playing on their home ice in front of their home crowd. They used that energy to hop all over the Statesmen (28-2) and their speed through the neutral zone seemed to catch the Statesmen off balance. Twice in the opening 10 minutes, the Gulls flew by Hobart’s defense and got 2-on-1 opportunities early on. Freshman goalie Damon Beaver was on his game to begin and kept the score even as Hobart got their legs under them.
Endicott’s physicality led to a 9-4 shot advantage after the scoreless first period. Although the the Statesmen were outshot, they held a 22-17 shot attempts advantage and had plenty of dangerous scoring chances to focus on in between periods.
The pace was still high to begin the second and on an Endicott rush, an unlikely shot found its way past Beaver on the short side and gave the Gulls a 1-0 lead.
But, as his goals against average of 1.00 indicates, that’s all Beaver would let up. He stopped 25 shots in total for Hobart.
“It’s part of the game,” Beaver said on his mentality of snapping back after allowing one goal. “Goals are going to go in and I have to worry about the next shot. My mindset is to give the team the best chance to win.”
Endicott continued to forecheck hard and Hobart was forced to make quicker decisions in getting the puck up the ice. It worked out well and as the Gulls forwards pressured the Statesmen defense, the puck found its way to the Hobart forwards and the team finally began to get extended zone time and soon, it paid off.
With Hobart dictating possession in the Endicott zone, defenseman Matthieu Wuth saw a clear lane and fired a puck on net with Brenden Howell out front. The shot was saved by Gulls goalie Ryan Wilson but the rebound popped out to Howell, who turned and wrapped the loose puck around the outstretched leg of Wilson to tie the game 1-1.
The score remained tied at the end of the second and Hobart’s confidence moving the puck began to come to the forefront. The Statesmen outshot Endicott 12-10 and the biggest thing was that the Gulls spent much of the second period chasing.
The high pace returned at the start of the third and Hobart was operating at full calibre. Puck movement, forecheck, neutral zone defense; it was all on full display. And, so too was the selflessness of the team. On the power play, Hobart center Artem Buzoverya came to the bench and told coach Taylor to send out the second unit.
“I have to give credit to Artem,” Tylor said. “Artem had a feeling of the game and that was his feeling to send out the second unit instead of his group. When you got a kid on the bench that steps aside, that just shows the selfless player he is.”
After Mourar’s goal to give them the lead, Hobart continued their pressure and didn’t allow the Gulls to get any quality chances off the rush or in the zone.
Endicott pulled its goalie with a minute left and 20 seconds later, Luke Aquaro won a puck battle in the middle of the ice and sent the Statesmen to the national championship with an empty net goal.
“I’ve read enough books, whether it’s Scotty Bowman’s, Mark Messier’s; guys that have won the biggest championships,” Taylor said. “Each one of them says the hardware’s great, but the journey is the part that’s so special. For me, it’s that. But, I’d like to get the hardware.”
The Statesmen will play Adrian on Sunday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and defeated the Statesmen 7-4 in the NCAA quarterfinal last year.
“I think one of the players said it in the last interview,” Taylor said. “There’s just a good level of trust in each other. The players have that. They have a great time together, they compete at everything. If you ever see us try to get on the bus, even that’s a competition. When things get tough, it’s good that we play that way.”