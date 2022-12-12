GENEVA — The idea loomed late into the third period Saturday afternoon at The Cooler that it might have been the end to Hobart hockey’s undefeated start following a game-tying goal by Trinity College of Connecticut.
The Statesmen hung tough, forced overtime, and junior forward Jonah Alexander scored the game-winning goal for the 2-1 overtime victory with only 1:43 remaining in the contest.
“It should rattle you, especially playing another great team. (Trinity’s) record doesn’t show how good they are,” Hobart head coach Mark Taylor said after the game about the way his team hung in there following the game tying goal by Trinity. “I expected it to be that type of game. If you can write it out as a coach, you want it to work out this way because it’s just another character stripe that you can add to your arm.”
Hobart sophomore forward Luke Aquaro received the puck from junior defender Matthieu Wuth during the 3-on-3 overtime period. Aquaro then skated down the ice near the fans vertical from the two benches. He passed the puck in the air and Alexander was right in the front of the net to bat it in while the puck remained in the air for the game-winner.
“Just the group,” Taylor said on what he has enjoyed most so far this season. “When people ask (about being No.1 in the country/undefeated), I just don’t think about it. We just focus on what we can do next to make ourselves better and what we can do next against our opponent.”
The Statesmen carried a 1-0 edge going into the third period, and in the early stages of the final period is when Trinity (4-4-0) leveled the game at 1-1 in what was Hobart goaltender Damon Beaver’s first goal given up in his last four games.
The first-year goaltender settled down quite nicely to keep his team alive heading into overtime. He finished his day with 17 saves for the Statesmen.
“He just has a great pulse. He doesn’t rattle,” Taylor said on Beaver’s day. “He has a smile on his face and he’s playing like we thought he would.”
Junior forward Wil Crane scored Hobart’s first goal of the game in the second period. First-year forward Kahlil Fontana and junior defender Austin Mourar assisted on the opening goal.
Saturday was the start of a three-game stretch of non-conference opponents as the Statesmen will host all three.
Hobart (11-0) will be off until after the Christmas holiday. They return to the ice for a battle against Colby College at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30.