GENEVA — All it took was 35 seconds. Thirty-five seconds for the No. 2 ranked Hobart College ice hockey team to turn a 1-0 Curry College lead into a 5-1 Statesmen victory in the NCAA Division III quarterfinal. Hobart scored three goals in just over half a minute in the late stages of the second period and excelled from there to move on the Frozen Four next weekend where they will play Endicott College.
“That was the kick we needed to start playing our type of hockey,” Hobart head coach Mark Taylor said of the 35-second barrage. “I thought once we get our game going, got them hemmed in their own zone, then things would break for us.”
Rochester native Brendan Howell opened the scoring for Hobart and assisted on the final goal of the 35-second trio in what may have been the senior’s last game at The Cooler.
“It’s great to make it to the final four on the last run,” Howell said. “We have two more to go.”
There wasn’t much between the two teams to start the game. The Statesmen needed half of the first period to get their legs underneath and to get back fully in sync after their first-round bye. When they did, No. 7 ranked Curry had already been in its groove and was holding the zone well and their exits out of their own defensive zone was quick and smooth. A shot from Ignat Belov rang off the post with 2:26 left, but the two teams headed into the locker rooms at the end of the first still waiting for the other to flinch.
“I think both teams felt each other out in the first period,” Taylor said. “I thought we did a
Hobart came out faster and more determined in the second but the execution still eluded them. Nevertheless, they kept peppering Curry goaltender Reid Cooper, whose shutout streak surpassed 100 minutes in the second period. Cooper recorded a 47-save overtime shutout against Bowdoin in the first round last Saturday.
The first penalty of the game went to Curry and after a failed clear, a one-timer from Tarek Paranica eluded the sliding pad of Damon Beaver and the Colonels took a 1-0 lead at 11:04 in the second.
The Statesmen kept chipping away and even after a power play with plenty of shots on cage, Hobart simply couldn’t break through the Cooper wall. It took a perfect shot by Howell on a rush to beat the senior net minder.
A Curry defensemen attempted to pinch Luke Aquaro at center ice along the boards but Aquaro was able to chip it past and the puck was picked up at the blue line by Howell. With speed on the off wing and a Colonel defenseman closing in, the left-handed Howell switched from his backhand to his forehand and quickly released a shot past the right shoulder of Cooper and into the top left corner of the net to tie the game with 3:10 to go in the second.
“I think our team’s had a good mindset all year, even when we’re down,” Howell said. “Going down 1-0 was definitely a wake-up call but everyone believes in each other.”
The floodgates then opened.
Twenty-three seconds later, defenseman Cooper Swift took a shot from the point just as Hobart’s Artem Buzoverya passed in front of the Curry goal to take the eyes away from Cooper. Swift’s shot went untouched and all of the sudden, Hobart had a 2-1 lead in 23 seconds.
With Curry spending their timeout up 1-0 after an icing, there was nothing the Colonels could do to stop the Statesmen. Twelve seconds after Swift’s goal, Howell’s line retook the ice and after the puck went into the Hobart zone, Curry pressured too aggressively. A pass from Will Crane sent Howell and Kahlil Fontana in on a 2-on-1 and Fontana buried the feed to complete the 35-second barrage.
The best thing for the Statesmen was that it came right before the second period ended and when the horn sounded, Curry was completely deflated.
“That’s a great Hobart team. They just keep coming in waves,” Curry College head coach Peter Roundy said. “But they scored three goals in 35 seconds and we were chasing the rest of the game.”
Less than four minutes into the third period, freshman Tanner Daniels iced the game for Hobart on another 2-on-1 that was the result of hard forechecking from the Statesmen. Belov added an empty netter with 12 seconds to go in the game and after a week off and a scary start, the Statesmen roared back to life and into the Frozen Four for the first time since 2019 and the fourth time in program history. The time and location of the game had not been decided at the time of publication.