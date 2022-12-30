GENEVA — The Hobart hockey team hits the ice this weekend after the holiday break looking to stay undefeated, remain the top Division III team in the nation and raise money as part of their Hockey Helpers weekend.
Along with raising money for The Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch, the Statesmen (11-0-0) end a five-game homestand with a Friday night game against Colby and a Saturday game against Salve Regina.
Hobart has been quite literally unbeatable so far this season. The Statesmen average over four goals per game and allow an exact average of 1.0. The power play is clicking at 27.5% and a big point of emphasis so far has been the Statesmen’s discipline. Hobart has taken 33 penalties but has allowed just two goals for a kill percentage of .061.
Jonah Alexander leads the Statesmen with 16 points on seven goals and nine assists. Luke Aquaro leads the team in goals with nine and is second in points with six assists to add up to 15 points.
Damon Beaver and Mavrick Goyer have split time in net and are within 61 minutes played of one another. Both have been stellar between the pipes and each has shutouts on their stat sheets. Beaver’s save percentage comes in at .973 while Goyer’s sits at .920. Beaver is 6-0 with three shutouts and 143 total saves while Goyer is 5-0 with one shutout and 81 total saves.
The Statesmen and Colby College from Maine have played each other only once before. In 2001, Colby won 7-2. The Mules come into The Cooler ranked No. 14 in the nation and last played on Dec. 10, a 3-1 loss to Tufts, their first loss of the season. The Mules average 3.6 goals per game and allow 2.0 in seven games thus far in 2022-23. Colby has two four-goal scorers and its top scorer is Jack Sullivan with four goals and six assists for 10 points.
Hobart’s second leg of the back-to-back weekend will be against Salve Regina and marks the final non-conference game of the season for the Statesmen. Hobart is 6-0 all-time against the Seahawks but haven’t played them since 2017. During the 2010s the two teams met regularly for non-conference matchups.
The Seahawks (4-3-1) average 3.13 goals per game and allow 3.71. Scoring is balanced as six players have scored three or more goals.