Hobart hockey can kick back and rest alongside the NEHC Trophy for a weekend off. With the conference crown and a No. 2 national ranking, the Statesmen (26-2) have received a first-round bye in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Alongside Hobart, Utica College (25-2-1), Endicott College (22-2-2) and Adrian College (23-4-2) received the other first-round byes. Curry College (21-5-1), the University of New England (19-6-2) and Hobart foe Norwich University (19-6-2) enter the field as the three at-large selections.
Selection Monday revealed the teams in the tournament and there is potential for familiar clashes in Hobart’s side of the bracket. The Statesmen will play the winner of the first-round matchup between Curry and Bowdoin College (15-9-3). Bowdoin won the New England Small College Athletic Conference tournament with a 3-2 win over Williams College.
Endicott is on Hobart’s side of the bracket and will play the winner of No. 9 Norwich and No. 5 Plattsburgh State (20-5-2), which won the SUNYAC tournament title with a 2-1 win over No. 11 Oswego State.