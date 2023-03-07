Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.