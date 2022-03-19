ADRIAN, Mich. — The seventh-ranked Hobart College hockey team will travel to Adrian, Mich. to take on top-ranked Adrian in an NCAA quarterfinal matchup. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Arrington Ice Arena.
Fans can follow the action online with Live Stats and video courtesy of Adrian Athletics. The game will also be broadcast live on WHWS (105.7 in Geneva).
The Statesmen are 20-5-2 and reached the quarterfinals after defeating Elmira 4-2 in the opening round of the tournament. Blake Coffey and Artem Buzoverya each had a goal and an assist in the win. Zach Tyson and Luke Aquaro also scored. The Statesmen jumped out to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes and added two more in the second period as they held on for the victory. Liam Lascelle made 25 saves in the Hobart goal.
Hobart has used its depth this season to accumulate its 131 goals, 236 assists and 367 points. The Statesmen have had 30 different skaters record at least a point and 25 players have scored a goal. Hobart has 13 players that have hit double digits in points and seven players with 20-plus points. The 2021-22 season is second on the Statesmen’s single-season list in points and assists and third in goals. The 1978-79 team holds all three records with 185 goals, 259 assists and 444 points in 32 games.
New England Hockey Conference Rookie of the Year Luke Aquaro leads the team with 32 points on 16 goals and 16 assists. Aaron Maguyon is right behind him with 28 points on 14 goals and 14 assists. Zach Tyson leads the team with 17 assists. Liam Lascelle has seen a majority of the minutes in goal recently. He is 11-4-1 overall this season with three shutouts. Lascelle has a 2.21 goals against average and a .913 save percentage.
Adrian brings a 28-1-0 overall record into the weekend. The Bulldogs have rattled off 28 consecutive wins since dropping its season opener to then No. 3 Utica in overtime. Adrian earned an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament thanks to a 12-3 win over St. Norbert on March 5 in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Championship game.
The Bulldogs have been an offensive juggernaut this season, averaging 5.97 goals per game, best in the nation. Adrian is second in the country with 295 assists and 468 points. The Bulldogs have three players with 40-plus points on the season and 11 players with 20 or more points. Alessio Luciani leads the way with 44 points on 15 goals and 29 assists. Ty Enns has 42 points on 20 goals and 22 assists. Sam Ruffin (15g, 26a) has 41 points this year. Cameron Gray has played a majority of the minutes in goal. He is 20-0-0 with a 2.21 GAA and a .913 save percentage.
Saturday’s game will be the first meeting between Hobart and Adrian. The two teams were scheduled to meet in the first round of the 2020 NCAA tournament but that game was canceled due to the pandemic.