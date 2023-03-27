BEVERLY, MA. — Not since Jan. 21, 2022 has the Hobart College ice hockey team been outshout in a game. That streak ended Sunday night at Raymond J. Bourque Arena in the Division III national championship game against Adrian College. But, given that Hobart hockey hoisted its first ever national title at the end of the night, it’s a streak that none of the players or coaches care much about ending.
Sophomore Wil Crane found the back of the net in overtime, and in an instant, the Hobart College Statesmen ice hockey team were national champions, defeating the defending national champs in Adrian, 3-2.
“It feels great,” Hobart head coach Mark Taylor said with a modest grin. “It probably hasn’t sunk in yet but the best part was seeing 20-40 years of alumni that get to see it and especially these guys (the players).”
Team captain and graduate student Zach Tyson said on the ice afterwards that this was exactly what he came back for.
“I wanted another crack at the tournament. That was the last goal we set,” Tyson said. “It just feels great to get it done.”
The No. 2 ranked Hobart Statesmen (29-2) began the game exactly like they wanted to: with pace up and down the ice. Though Adrian was successful at forcing Hobart forwards wide on the rush, the Bulldogs (25-5-2) could not hold them at bay for long.
On a rush up the ice from the left side, Hobart sophomore Luke Aquaro fired backhand on net that Adrian goaltender Nic Tallarico couldn’t squeeze under his arm. The puck dribbled out behind him and Shane Shell banged it in before the net came off its moorings for a 1-0 Hobart lead 7:24 into the game.
The Statesmen amped up the pace after taking the lead. During a 4-on-4, Luke Aquaro hounded Adrian’s Austin Clyne and with no one behind Clyne, Aquaro stripped the puck and went in all alone. Aquaro dropped his head and kicked out his leg as if to make a deke. That move froze Tallarico and Aquaro fired the pack down low for a 2-0 Hobart lead 11:23 into the game.
All the momentum in the world was on the side of the Statesmen and Adrian needed to respond instantly to keep the game in check. They did just that less than a minute on a broken play. After Beaver made an initial save, Ty Enns poked the puck in to make it a 2-1 game and keep Hobart from running away with the game as they did against Curry College in the quarterfinal.
Despite three goals in less than eight minutes of play, the scoring came to a halt as both goalies found their rhythm and played championship calibre hockey between the pipes.
In the second period, Adrian’s big guns fired all they could to try and tie the game. AHCA Division III Player of the Year in Matus Spodniak, Zachary Heintz, Alessio Luciani and others attacked in waves and relentlessly pursued Hobart defenders. Hobart’s shot blocking was perhaps the biggest key to victory. The Statesmen ended with 29 blocked shots, 10 of which came in the second period.
With Beaver in top form and Statesmen defenders holding the Bulldogs at bay, Adrian went into the locker room frustrated and Hobart was playing the exact type of game they wanted.
But, Adrian has won a national title and knew what it took to get back in the game. With 5:30 to go, Spodniak did what star players do best: he stepped up and tied the game on a one-timer in the slot.
As captain, Tyson took the time to tell his team to stick to their game and character.
“I take a little time and tell the guys to keep our emotions in check,” Tyson said. “We’ve played a lot of hockey this year, won all our overtime games and so I told everyone to calm down and stay the course.”
Hobart seemed unrattled by Spodniak’s goal and continued to play their game heading into overtime.
In the sudden death overtime, the Statesmen looked the hungriest they had since the beginning of the game. Their pace quickened and though Adrian mustered quality looks on cage, the Statesmen were out-skating and outworking the Bulldogs.
With just over five minutes left and with Adrian hemmed in their own zone, Brenden Howell cycled the zone with the puck after a pass from Crane. Crane drifted back into the zone to the bottom of the left circle and got himself lost from the sights of Adrian defenders. With the puck at the top of the zone after quick give-and-go with Kevin Lassman, Howell fired a shot towards goal that was blocked by the skates of Adrian defenseman Terry Ryder. The puck happened to deflect to a wide open Crane, who collected it and fired the championship-winning shot over the sprawled pads of Tallarico.
“(Howell) got a shot off in the slot and the puck came to me and I was fortunate enough to put home the rebound,” Crane said of the winning goal. “I kind of blacked out after that. It was unbelievable.”
In an instant, sticks, helmets and gloves were thrown 15 feet into the air and the celebration was on.
The first-year goaltender Beaver was named the Tournament MVP in the post-game ceremony. Beaver made a career-high 37 saves and although Crane scored the winner, the team all skated to hug Beaver to start the celebration.
For head coach Mark Taylor, the 2022-23 season has been one for the books. He was named the AHCA Division III Coach of the Year, NEHC Coach of the Year, won a Silver Medal coaching Team USA at the World University Games, won the program’s first NEHC Championship on home ice and topped it all off with his first National Championship after 23 years and 22 seasons behind the bench for the Hobart Statesmen.
The only thing better than all that?
“Coaching another year,” Taylor said with a laugh. “You do this long enough and you realize you got a pretty good job. Hopefully, we intend to try and be here next year.”