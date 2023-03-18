GENEVA — Three more wins and the Hobart College hockey team will be the national champions. It sounds simple, given that the team has 26 wins to its name and just two losses this season, but the NCAA Division III Tournament is anything but.
After receiving a first-round bye, the No. 2 ranked Statesmen’s journey to the top starts with a matchup against No. 7 Curry College Saturday night at The Cooler. Puck drop in the final home game of the season for the Statesmen will be at 7.
Hobart comes into the game fresh off its second New England Hockey Conference title and first on home ice. The Statesmen haven’t lost at The Cooler in over a year and with fresh legs and the end goal in sight, the Orange and Purple will need to hop all over the Colonels early, just as they did in the 5-1 conference championship win over Babson.
The Statesmen learned a lot in the NEHC tournament: no team is to be taken lightly and a slow start can be overcome, but a fast start typically spells doom for their opponent.
Curry plays in the Commonwealth Coast Conference and received an at-large bid into the tournament after losing 6-0 to Endicott College in the conference tournament. Curry played Bowdoin to a 1-0 win in the first round and peppered 49 shots on cage. Endicott and Norwich University play tomorrow in Hobart’s side of the bracket.
This will be the Colonels’ fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Curry has racked up 115 goals on the season and allowed 54. Hobart, meanwhile, has scored 112 but allowed just 33. It’ll be a challenge for Hobart to sneak anything past Reid Cooper, who comes in with a .938 save percentage and a 1.84 goals against average. Hobart starter Damon Beaver trumps that with a .956 save percentage and 1.00 GAA.
Curry’s top three players have accounted for a significant portion of their offense. Out of the 115 team goals scored, Mark Zhukov (13), Timmy Kent (15) and Gage Dill (15) have accounted for 37.4% of them with a combined 43 goals.
Hobart’s top scorers all year long have come from its lethal top line of Luke Aquaro (35 points), Jonah Alexander (34 points) and Shane Shell (22 points). Team captain Zach Tyson is third on the team in scoring with 11 goals behind Alexander’s 15 and Aquaro’s 19.
The two teams have played each other 10 times from 2001 to 2016. Hobart won every matchup but given that Curry head coach Peter Roundy is in his second season at helm, matchup history will have no impact during the game.
However, the two teams have had several common opponents this season. Curry has played Salve Regina three times and Norwich, Trinity College and UMass-Boston once. Hobart lost 2-1 to Norwich once and beat them a second time and defeated the rest of those opponents. Hobart outscored those opponents 17-6 in six games. In six games against those opponents, the Colonels outscored them 24-9 and won all six.
Saturday’s tilt will be an intense game between two opponents that haven’t played in a while yet know a little bit of what to expect from the other. That’s NCAA Tournament hockey and the Statesmen have waited all year for this.