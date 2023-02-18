GENEVA — Through the entire regular season, the Hobart College hockey team never ranked below No. 5 among Division III teams in the country. They were No. 1 for several weeks and currently are No. 2, and their statistics certainly back up the rankings.
However, none of that matters now.
The journey toward a national title begins Saturday afternoon with the quest for the first check mark of a championship pedigree: the New England Hockey Conference tournament and The Mariano Cup.
The Statesmen (23-2) earned home ice throughout the tournament with last Friday’s 3-2 win over No. 5 Norwich. Hobart’s last NEHC title came in the 2017-18 season. No. 8 seed Castleton (9-16) is first up.
Hobart swept the regular season series from the Spartans, winning 4-1 in December and 5-1 earlier this month. The Statesmen have won all 11 games against Castleton, but Saturday will be the first postseason meeting between the two programs.
Before the postseason got underway, several awards were bestowed upon the Statesmen.
Six members of the team received NEHC awards on Thursday afternoon. Sophomore forward Luke Aquaro claimed the Player of the Year Award, first-year goalie Damon Beaver won Rookie of the Year, and head coach Mark Taylor was voted Coach of the Year for the seventh time and second year in a row.
This is the second straight year in which the Rookie of the Year award has gone to a Statesman, with Aquaro claiming the award in 2021-22.
In addition, Aquaro’s linemate, Jonah Alexander, earned a spot on the first team. Junior defensemen Gagik Malakyan and Austin Mourar were voted to the second team, and forward Tanner Hartman and Beaver earned spots on the all-rookie team.
Taylor led the Statesmen to a single-season program-record 23 wins while being first in the NEHC and in the nation in scoring defense (1.16) and winning percentage (.920). Hobart is second in the country in scoring margin (+2.80), ninth in penalty-killing percentage (.894) and 18th in power-play percentage (.232).
A massive part of Hobart’s scoring defense has been the play of its freshmen goaltenders, specifically Beaver, who will get the start Saturday against Castleton.
Beaver’s spectacular rookie regular season campaign ended with a 12-2 record, a 1.09 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage with six shutouts. He is first in the nation in all three categories, and his six shutouts are a Hobart single-season record. He was the first goalie in program history to record three consecutive shutouts with wins over the Cortland, UMass-Boston and Skidmore.
Giving Beaver, Maverick Goyer and Graham Burke plenty of goal support has been Aquaro, who leads Hobart with 15 goals, 16 assists and 31 points all while missing two weeks of the regular season whilst playing for Team USA in the World University Games. He leads the NEHC in points and is second in goals.
Aquaro leads the nation with six game-winning goals, another Hobart single-season record. He is seventh in the nation in goals per game (0.71) and ninth in points per game (1.48). In 47 career games, he has 31 goals, 32 assists and 63 points. Among active skaters, he is 10th in the nation in career points per game (1.34) and fifth in goals per game (0.66).