GENEVA — It’s hard to beat a team three times, and it’s even harder to shutout a team three times. That was an achievable goal for the No. 2-ranked Hobart College ice hockey team on Saturday night in the New England Hockey Conference semifinal vs. Skidmore, the team that beat them in the semifinals last year.
It wasn’t the prettiest game the Statesmen played all year, but they pulled off a 1-0 victory as a team to secure a spot in the conference championship and avenge last season’s OT loss to the Thoroughbreds.
“It is hard to beat a team three times, but basically we didn’t expose ourselves too much,” Hobart head coach Mark Taylor said. “I thought we’ve played better than we played tonight but we’ve got a real good resolve with each other. The guys definitely believe in each other and I think the strength of our team is how loyal we are to each other.”
First-year goaltender Damon Beaver made 24 saves in his program-record seventh shutout of the season
“I felt great against (Skidmore) all year and the way they play. They’re a great team but I’m confident in our guys,” Beaver said. “One game at a time and we’ll be great.”
With Beaver on form once again, it took a scramble in the Skidmore crease to give team captain Zach Tyson the chance to poke in the loose puck in the second period. Try as both teams did, it was the only puck to cross the goal line in a chippy game between the two programs.
Skidmore began the game much like Castleton University did against Hobart last week: no fear, nothing to lose and a last ride for the seniors. This time, Hobart’s defensive effort matched the offense that Skidmore threw their way. But, the Statesmen (25-2) struggled to maintain zone time and possession in the Thoroughbreds’ end and the first period ended with Hobart being outshot but not behind.
“At times, I thought we were a little tight, but I thought we were really committed as a group,” Taylor said. “We need to be better in our next game, but we were definitely good enough as a group to take care of tonight, and certainly (Beaver) just does what he does.”
Both teams had quality chances on goal, but neither the Statesmen nor the Thoroughbreds (16-9-2) left the ice controlling the game.
The second period saw Hobart find its groove. A brilliant solo effort from Tanner Daniels eventually led to Tyson’s winner. Entering the zone with speed, Daniels looked across the ice as if he was going to make a pass and toe-dragged around Skidmore defenseman ________ and got a backhand shot on net while diving. The puck was saved by the toe of Tate Brandon but was loose in the crease for a split second before Tyson banged in the eventual winner.
“Fortunately, (Tyson) went to the net hard and was digging for the puck and it was still loose,” Taylor said. “We stayed the course and kept after it.”
Skidmore’s offensive push became more aggressive in the second and early into the third, but Hobart’s ability to play with any team at any score made the difference. Any time a Skidmore rush developed, back checkers took away passing lanes and Beaver repelled any chance at goal.
With time winding down in the third period, Skidmore called timeout and pulled their goalie. Hobart did everything but ice the game, including ringing a shot off the post from the other end of the ice. With seven seconds remaining in the game, a clearing attempt was held in by Skidmore. The defender zipped a pass to the right winger who cranked a one-timer from the right side. Hobart bodies flew to try and block the shot but it was an incredible save by Beaver that sealed the game for Hobart as time wound down and the buzzer sounded.
“I saw him winding up for the one-timer so I slid over and hoped for the best and that it would hit me,” Beaver said with a smile. “Luckily we got the face-off with two seconds left and sealed the deal.”
Hobart will square off in the NEHC Championship on Saturday against Babson, who blanked Norwich 4-0. The Statesmen defeated Babson both times in the regular season with scores of 4-1 both times.