GENEVA — Revenge, the NEHC regular season title and home-ice advantage awaited Hobart College on Friday night if the No. 2 Statesmen could find a way to beat No. 5 Norwich University on home ice. A three-goal barrage in the first period laid the groundwork for the Statesmen to buckle down and secure perhaps the program’s most critical win of the year thus far, 3-2.
“For us, it was our chance to win and secure first place,” Hobart head coach Mark Taylor said. “That was a goal of the night. We had first place and we wanted to keep it.”
With the win, Hobart locked up the top seed in the New England Hockey Conference, secured home ice in the postseason tournament and avenged a 2-1 loss to the Cadets earlier in the season.
A blistering forecheck set the tone early for the game as the Statesmen (22-2, 15-2) caught the typically defensive-minded Cadets (17-5-2, 13-2-2) on their heels. Quality chances on net came as early as the first minute and Norwich struggled to keep up and contain the Statesmen. As a result, the Hobart power play got an early opportunity just 30 seconds into the game.
Hobart hammered away at goal and with three seconds left in the man advantage, a one-time snapshot from the stick of Jonah Alexander on the right side was saved and the rebound dribbled out the backside of the sliding Cadet goalie and to the stick of Luke Aquaro, who buried the puck into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
The Statesmen’s speed into the zone kept Norwich scrambling in their own end and when the Cadets did gain control, the puck handler had little room to breathe before a Statesmen arrived to wreak havoc. That system lead to another goal with seven minutes remaining after a dump-and-chase race was won by Tanner Hartman to the left corner. In a sea of skate and sticks, Hartman backhanded the puck out front to a wide-open Brenden Howell who fired a one-timer past Drennen Atherton for a 2-0 lead.
With less than a minute left in the period, Hobart added another dagger off a solo effort by Hartman, who beat two defenders and popped the puck in the net to the surprise of nearly everyone in The Cooler.
“We knew the start was going to be important, especially against a team that doesn’t give up goals,” Taylor said. “If you go out and put three on them, you got a chance to win. I didn’t think we’d have 3-0 after one period but we’ll take it.”
Norwich upped their game in the second and were able to find the back of the net with three minutes to go off a scramble in front of the net. The second period was a quick one and with few stoppages, the Cadets capitalized and were able to refocus on taking care of their own end.
In the third period, the Statesmen refocused and played a smarter style with fewer hits and more quality stick checking. Two penalty kills in a row gave Hobart the energy to keep Norwich at bay but with less than two minutes to go, the Cadets pulled their goalie and found the back of the net off a one timer from the point.
Seemingly unbothered, the Statesmen stayed the course and locked things down for a huge win on home ice during alumni weekend.
“We want to win our league, we want to win our league championship,” Taylor said. “But we’re hunting something bigger.”