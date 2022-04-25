GENEVA — Two wins in a row seemed to mark the end of Hobart lacrosse’s mid-season skid, but it was a eight-goal barrage in the second half that featured a new program record and catapulted the Statesmen past Long Island University and back into the driver’s seat of their own season fate. The 22-19 victory marked the return of their offense’s potency and their defense’s tenacity. It is also the most combined goals in a game during the Division-I era. It’s the most combined goals in any Hobart game since April 6, 1994.
“It feels great,” Hobart head coach Greg Raymond said after the game. “We’re excited. Three wins in a row with a team that was in a rough place four weeks ago with five losses in a row. We restructured our thinking and they’ve been very tough. We’re in playoff mode but I’m very happy we’ve got some momentum through leadership, diligence and hard work.”
Hobart senior Ryan Archer tied and then surpassed former teammate Chris Aslanian for the most assists all-time in the Division I era of the program with 95 assists. With three goals, six assists and nine points on the day, Archer sits second in points in the D-I era with 177, 15 behind Aslanian.
“I think he’s a special player. He just is,” Raymond said of Archer. “If you’re number one all-time in the Division I era, you’ve got a special ability. Back when I was recruiting him I knew he was a special kid. This is a full-on earned honor but I think he’d give that record away immediately for another win next week.”
“It’s awesome,” Derek Madonna said of his teammate Archer. “I love watching him dodging, rolling back and I’m so happy for him.”
“It feels good,” Archer said of his record. “It’s a pretty special moment.”
Archer occupies the top spot in Division I, but is seventh in the entire program history. Rick Gable leads the Statesmen’s all-time mark with 287 assists and 444 points.
“That’s absurd,” Archer said laughing when he was told of Gable’s assists and points total. “He came in and talked to us before the game. That team (1972) is unbelievable.”
The beginning of the game was familiar for the Statesmen: a strong and fast start that eventually gave way to a comeback by the opponent. LIU’s offense was brutally efficient in running set plays that ended with a doorstop slam-dunk goal by Sean Boll, who scored eight goals for the Sharks.
Hobart’s patient defense proved ineffective against LIU’s quick-strike plays and as a result the Statesmen were down 13-11 at the half.
“We challenged our defense to do the things w asked them to do all week,” Raymond said of the halftime speech. “The (defense) did a great job and that third quarter won us the game.”
Whether it was a stern talking to by Raymond or the on-field 50th anniversary celebration of Hobart’s 1972 National Championship squad — the first in program history — the Statesmen took the field in the second half with a completely different attitude and outscored the Sharks 6-1.
Another fast start for the Statesmen on offense was followed by a defense with snarl and grit. Face-off specialist Adam Shea set a career high in face-off wins with 24 on the day and then matched his career high in ground balls with 14. On every loose face-off ball, Shea hunted down and tormented LIU players fighting for ground balls. Longpole defenseman Michael Christianse led the way on defense. Christianse and company were all over LIU’s top scorers and gave them no breathing room.
The defense’s tenacity and Shea’s face-off dominance allowed Archer and the offense to settle in. Soon they began to click and there was nothing LIU could do.
“Every game we’ve gotten better and better,” Archer said. “When we can our shots and we’re able to play good offense and get good opportunities; we’re great.”
Starting at 8:47 in the third tied 14-14, Tommy Mott scored his second goal of the game to give Hobart back the lead for the first time since 3:33 in the second quarter. The Statesmen then finished the third quarter with three more unanswered goals in less than three minutes and continue their offensive barrage in the fourth with four more unanswered goals.
Before LIU won another face-off, the Statesmen led by a touchdown and extra point, 21-14.
With less than seven minutes to go in the game, Hobart had to handle a big push from the Sharks, who scored five goals in four minutes to cause some concern on the Statesmen sideline.
Hobart held firm, potted in an empty-net goal, won their third game in a row, honored the ’72 national champions with a gutsy win and put themselves back in the driver’s seat of their season’s fate.