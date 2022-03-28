GENEVA — A fast and positive start for Hobart lacrosse was quickly derailed by their continual third quarter woes, and the Statement lost their fourth game in a row at the hands of Bryant, 14-11.
“I wish I could tell you,” Hobart head coach Greg Raymond said on what went wrong in the second half. “We’ve got these third quarter woes and we talked a lot about the energy we needed coming out in the second half and for some reason we haven’t put a finger on the reason behind the lull in the third quarter and why it’s happening.”
Last week, Hobart led Sacred Heart University 7-3 before being outscored 6-1 and falling 9-8 in overtime.
The Statesmen (2-4, 0-2) appeared energized and amped to be playing at home again and on Boswell Field for the first time this season. Hobart sprang out to a quick 2-0 lead on goals by Chad Bach and Ryan Archer. Archer ended tying his career high six assists and with two goals, he ended with eight points.
“After last week, we knew we had to bounce back and play with more emotion and I think we did that early on,” Archer said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t make enough plays, myself included; sloppy turnovers, bad timing on goals and we couldn’t get that big of a lead when we should have.”
Bryant quickly responded with two goals of their own and then the two teams entered a stalemate for the next 12 minutes. After the Bulldogs (4-4, 2-0) tied it at two with 9:05 left in the first, the next goal wasn’t scored until 11:44 in the second.
Two more goals from the Statesmen put them up 4-2 and the defense was their strongest component. Defenders were quick to slide to the open man and closed in on shooters. Bryant struggled to both keep possession and get shots on goal. Shots that did make it through were turned away by goaltender Kevin Holtby, who made five saves on eight shots in the half.
Up 5-3 at the half, Raymond made a switch in goal and put Loukas Sotiropoulos in for Holtby.
The Statesmen played strong for the first five minutes of the third quarter. A goal 1:15 into the quarter by Bradley Simas assisted by Archer put Hobart up 6-3. A Bryant goal was then answered by Alex Rosa’s second goal of the day that came from Archer as well and the Statesmen were up 7-4 with 10:02 left. Simas scored four goals on the day and added an assist for five points.
“We’ve moved Brad around a lot,” Raymond said of Simas. “He’s done a great job being a chameleon a bit. We new he had to step up and we’re very proud of the way he did.”
Rosa’s goal marked the beginning of the end for Hobart. Bryant ended the quarter scoring four straight goals to take an 8-7 lead with 0.8 seconds left in the third. It was their first lead of the day.
Sotiropoulos struggled to get settled in between the pipes and made two saves on six shots on goal. His struggles continued in the fourth as he was unable to record a single save in the final quarter.
“We made it earlier in the week,” Raymond said of the decision to switch goalies at halftime. “Kevin hadn’t done anything wrong and hasn’t. Kevin’s great. Loukas is just playing very good lacrosse for us and unfortunately we didn’t support him as well as we could have.”
With momentum on the side of the Bulldogs, Simas provided Hobart some life with a 15-yard laser that no goaltender in the country could have saved to tie the game at 8-8. Archer was once again the assist man on the goal. Archer went on to record an assist on Hobart’s final six goals.
“We battled back but we didn’t put enough possessions together,” Archer said.
The tying goal didn’t seem to bother Bryant one bit as they took back the lead 72 seconds later. In the next two minutes and 41 seconds, they gave themselves a three-goal cushion at 11-8 with 10:17 remaining.
Hobart’s collapse in front of goal and in net paved the way for the Bulldogs to grind away and hoard the game’s momentum.
A flashy behind-the-back goal from Simas kept Hobart alive with 7:52 to go, but Bryant’s Bennett Abladian’s fifth goal of the game came 28 seconds later to put Hobart back down by three. That goal seemed to be the killing blow for the Statesmen. Even though Simas scored another goal with 3:30 left in the game, Bryant already knew every crack and crevice to exploit in Hobart’s game.
A needed face-off win for Hobart went to the Bulldogs, who settled in, chewed clock and finished the possession with a goal from Marc O’Rourke.
The two teams exchanged goals one more time but the Bulldogs’ 7-1 run between the end of the third and beginning of the fourth led them to victory.
“We got to start winning games here. One at a time,” Raymond said on turning the season around. “We have to find a way to make our conference tournament, we got to find a way to play our best lacrosse late. We got to find a way to get stops and prevent scoring in these third and fourth quarters.