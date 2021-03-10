Three members of the Hobart lacrosse team were honored by the Northeast Conference on Tuesday. Senior attackman Ryan Archer was named the Player of the Week, sophomore goalie Kevin Holtby shared the Defensive Player of the Week award, and sophomore faceoff specialist Adam Shea was tabbed a Prime Performer.
Archer scored a career-high four goals, including the game winner, and matched his career high with seven points to lead Hobart to a 13-9 Northeast Conference win over Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday. He had a hand in six of the team’s eight second half goals, scoring four straight for the Statesmen.
After one game, Archer is fourth in the nation in points per game, eighth in goals per game and ninth in assists per game. His seven-point outburst gave him 100 points (49g, 51a) for his career, just the 15th Division I Hobart player to reach that milestone.
Making his first collegiate start and just his third collegiate appearance, Holtby recorded a career-high 16 saves and earned his first win. He was at his best in the second half, making eight saves while allowing just two goals.
Holtby is tied for first in the nation in saves per game with Syracuse’s Drake Porter. Holtby is seventh in Division I in save percentage (.640).
Shea won 15-of-21 faceoffs and scooped up a game-high 11 ground balls against the Mount. He too was at his best after halftime, winning 9-of-11 restarts.
Shea is second in the country in ground balls per game and fourth in faceoff winning percentage (.714).
As a team, Hobart is first in the nation in saves per game, fourth in faceoff winning percentage (.680), 12th in turnovers per game (15.0), 15th in scoring defense and 16th in scoring margin.
The Statesmen (1-0, 1-0) will make their first road trip of the season to visit Long Island University on Saturday, March 13. The opening faceoff at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium in Brookville, NY, is scheduled for noon.