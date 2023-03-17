KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College men’s lacrosse team is brimming with Finger Lakes talent and after a dominant home opener on Saturday, the team has begun its first win streak of the season with a 9-5 victory over Juniata College. A 5-1 second quarter and a second-half shutout highlighted the win for the Wolves.
Penn Yan grad Devon Gerhardt led the way with two goals and four assists. Nicholas Pipher also had two goals in the win. Waterloo grad Dylan DeLucia added a goal for the Wolves (2-1) as well.
The second half shutout was led by Dylan Hoad in goal. Hoad made three saves in the third quarter and the Keuka College defense forced 10 Eagles turnovers. The game went 15 minutes without a goal until Pipher netted his second goal in the third. Then with just nine seconds left in the third quarter, Toby Tummino scored his first collegiate goal as the Wolves carried an 8-5 lead into the final quarter.
The Wolves’ defense continued to play well forcing nine more Eagle errors. A big part was Gates Chili grad Logan McMurtry, who registered a career-high four caused turnovers on defense. Hoad turned away four shots and Gerhardt added an insurance goal as the Wolves continued onto the 9-5 victory.
The Wolves have a quick turnaround before taking on Hilbert College on Saturday. It will be the 13th all-time meeting between the Hawks and the Wolves. Faceoff from St. Francis High School in Hamburg is set for 3 p.m.