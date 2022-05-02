GENEVA — Five weeks ago, the Hobart Statesmen lacrosse team lost 16-12 to Saint Joseph’s. It was their fifth loss in a row and after a promising start the team’s wheels had completely fallen off and the postseason was in serious doubt.
Fast forward four weeks later and the Hobart Statesmen prepare to exact revenge on Bryant University in the semi-final of the Northeast Conference postseason tournament.
The road to the postseason concluded Saturday in the final regular season game against Mount St. Mary’s. The Statesmen cemented the No. 3 seed in the tournament with a 14-7 win over the Mount.
“I think it was lopsided,” Hobart head coach Greg Raymond said. “We did a ton of clearing all week, a ton of possession stuff all week and making sure the ball was in our end and I just felt like it was. I felt like we cleared the ball well, we faced off well and offensively we were aggressive. (Possession) was lopsided for us and usually when that happens we have a pretty good outcome.”
For Ryan Archer and his fellow seniors, it was a day he won’t soon forget.
“Coming around on this last day on Boswell Field, we were definitely juiced,” Archer said. Once again, Archer led the Statesmen in scoring with two goals and five assists. “For all the seniors, it was special. We went out there and we knew it was our game to lose. We knew we had more passion than (Mount) did, we knew we had more energy. We clicked early and didn’t look back.”
Saturday’s win was the Statesmen’s fourth in a row, clinched a postseason berth and was Archer’s final game on Boswell Field at David J. Urick Stadium. The 74 shots taken by Hobart set a Division-I era program record.
“It was our off-ball movement,” Archer said on what gave Hobart such a huge shooting advantage. “Coming into this game, our stress all week was moving off the ball, opening up guys. We didn’t shoot particularly well but at least we’re getting opportunities.”
Hobart began the game as they have done so often this season with a blazing start. Bradley Simas got the game’s first goal at 11:13 in the first quarter and in the next four minutes and 47 seconds, the Statesmen scored three more to go up 4-0.
The team had been in this position before and allowed opponents to march right back into the game. Up 5-2 after one, Mount St. Mary’s began to get momentum and were down 6-4 with 7:14 left in the half. Face-off specialist Adam Shea turned the game back in favor of Hobart with five straight wins in the circle, allowing Archer and company to get settled in on offense and go to work.
Thanks to Shea’s face-off dominance, the Statesmen scored four unanswered to end the half leading 10-4. Shea went on to win 17 of 21 face-off attempts on the day.
“I started out kind of slow in the clamp but the wings did a really good job winning their matchups and keeping guys off me,” Shea said on his successful day. “They gave me freedom to hunt own ground balls and the ones I won, they kept everyone off me.”
“It’s great. It makes coaching easy,” Raymond said on Shea’s face-off dominance. “Shea executed the way we thought he could and we’re going to need him to keep rolling forward. He’s our MVP of the year and he’s earned that title.”
Hobart’s early-season third quarter woes seem to be all gone. They came out in the third with the same aggressive play and held Mount scoreless until 27 seconds remained in the quarter. Meanwhile John Herlihy and Chad Bach put goals up for the Statesmen in the third. Herlihy and Simas led Hobart scorers with a hat-trick each.
By the time the fourth quarter began, Saint Joseph’s had defeated Merrimack and Hobart was officially in the postseason tournament. To secure the third seed, Hobart needed to close out the Mount. They did just that, piling on 18 more shots and two goals from Tommy Mott and Simas.
The rematch against Bryant awaits in Philadelphia this Thursday. Coach Raymond, Archer, Shea and the rest of the team are eager for the matchup and are ready to show the Bulldogs the team they beat five weeks ago is not at all the same.
“We wouldn’t want to play any other team, we’re pumped for this one,” ” Archer said of the matchup against Bryant. “They played us back when we were a mess. We’re grooving and confident as ever. We’re really juiced to play them and I don’t think they understand who they’re going to play.”
“We can do anything now that we’re in the tournament,” Shea said. “I can’t wait.”
“Now it’s a new season,” Raymond said. “We know it’s the postseason and you win, you move on; you lose, you go home. I think — thankfully — we’ve had that mentality for the past four games.”