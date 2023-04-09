HIGH POINT, N.C. — Hobart College and High Point University men’s lacrosse teams exchanged blows back and forth in the first two quarters on Saturday down south. After falling behind by multiple goals, the Statesmen fell 14-13 after Anthony Dattellas fired a shot wide in the final seconds of the game.
Sophomore attackman Alex Rosa scored a career-high four goals and dished out two assists on the day to lead all scorers. Senior attackman Troy Barthelme added a hat trick and graduate student midfielder Bradley Simas logged three points on two goals and an assist. Graduate student defenseman Michael Christiansen was credited with three caused turnovers. Elhanan Wilson made 13 saves, including seven in the first quarter for Hobart.
Over the final 20 minutes of the game, Hobart (5-5, 1-1) outscored High Point 7-3, and 3-1 in the final five minutes.
After Rosa scored to make it a 12-9 game, Shea won the opening face-off of the fourth quarter and went straight to goal, scoring his first of the season.
HPU (7-5, 1-1) countered with back-to-back goals, but the Statesmen strung together three in a row to make it a one-goal game with 2:30 remaining. Barthelme, Dattellas and Simas scored in succession for Hobart.
The Panthers won the ensuing faceoff and ran a good chuck of time of the clock before the Statesmen reclaimed possession. Hobart called a timeout to set up its final play with 42 seconds remaining. Dattellas took the final shot, but it was off the mark and HPU got the backup and ran out the clock.