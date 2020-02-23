GENEVA — The Hobart lacrosse team made a statement Saturday afternoon, knowing that a trip to the Carrier Dome is now in full sight.
The Statesmen claimed their third convincing win of the season, using a strong, defensive third quarter to pull away from Colgate, 21-13.
It was the third game with 20 or more goals for a Hobart squad that is leading the nation with 23 goals per game. That trend continued as three players registered five goals Saturday.
Coach Greg Raymond wanted to focus on the way his team came out early and to see how their improvement carried over from last game, and they didn’t disappoint.
“We talked a lot about the start of this game, which was better than in previous games,” Raymond said. “It’s just us understanding what type of team Colgate is, how quickly they can score goals. That’s probably the best 0-4 team (we’ve) ever played.”
Hobart star sophomore Jason Knox picked up where he left off from his recording-setting 10-goal performance last week against Siena. Knox started opened the scoring with a goal down low near the net, and he wouldn’t stop there.
He wired home four more goals throughout the game and leads the team with 15 goal on the season, including a scoreless outing in the opener against Canisius.
John Herlihy would connect for two goals in the first quarter as well for his first tucks of the season. His second was a long rifle from the left side about 30 feet out. Shortly after Herlihy’s long range snipe, the first quarter ended with the Statesmen up 6-2.
The second quarter began much like the first with the first two goals of the quarter going to the Statesmen. Derrek Madonna used the middle of the offensive zone quite well as he relentlessly attacked Colgate’s net for the opening goals of the second period. Those were his only two goals of the game, but he scored them in a 69-second span.
Eric Holden — who scored five times for Hobart — said he really likes where his team is right now and going forward.
“(The team effort) was great all around,” the senior said. “(Colgate) just came off playing three really good teams so we knew they were going to come out with a lot of energy. (Colgate) went on a few runs but I thought our guys did a good job of being mature and just handling those runs.”
The Red Raiders managed to match Hobart’s six goals in the second period, so the Statesmen led 12-8 at halftime.
Raymond really liked the way his team came out in the second half.
“I thought we did a good job coming out in that third quarter and stopping any momentum that (Colgate) may of have,” he said. “We talked a lot about that at halftime, and I’m proud of our guys coming out fast.”
Holden talked about what needs to be adjusted going forward to avoid struggling quarters like the second.
“There’s a lot that we can clean up, some clearing, riding, a few sloppy turnovers,” he said. “One big thing that was great for us is that we had a great week of practice. This group this year has been dialed in every single day, focusing what’s coming in practice on Monday and not looking too far ahead.”
A solid third quarter for the Statesmen was headlined by a spectacular save and dish from Hobart’s senior goalie Sam Lucchesi. He snared a Colgate shot and then quickly distributed it to his teammates. As it normally does with great scorers, the ball eventually found its way to Knox who produced a flashy, behind-the-back goal.
Knox followed up that incredible goal with his fifth and final score of the game 20 seconds later. His pair of goals matched with stellar Hobart defense gave the home squad a 17-9 lead going into the final quarter.
Each team scored four times in the fourth quarter.
First-year Jack Grooms took full advantage of some extra playing time as he had his first career multi-goal game with two goals in the final quarter.
Holden, Knox and Herlihy all had five goals, something that has Raymond pleased during the team’s 3-0 start.
“Stopping (Colgate) in an early offense,” Raymond put as the most successful area for his team in this entire game.
“We watched every game (Colgate) played and they attacked the goal so quickly. We worked on all week on how to get in and how to play. Limiting (Colgate’s Griffin Brown) opportunities early. The difference with two fast teams is always defense. I thought our guys did a good job of riding hard, getting in the hole, playing inside-out defense early.”
Hobart now gets ready for one of its biggest tests of the season at Syracuse on Friday in the Carrier Dome in a game expected to start at 7 p.m.
Much like every Hobart lacrosse fan, Holden and his teammates describe the yearly game against the Orange as, “A game we circle every year.”