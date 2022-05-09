PHILADELPHIA — It took brutal weather and a team undefeated in conference play to end Hobart lacrosse’s five-game win streak and the 2022 season. Saint Joseph’s University had not lost a single Northeast Conference game since they lost in the championship last year to Bryant University. Sideways rain, wind and a scorching hot Hobart team couldn’t stop the Hawks as they won 14-7 and earned their first NEC title.
“We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished this season,” Hobart head coach Greg Raymond said. “More so from a solidified culture standpoint and belief in each other. I couldn’t be more proud of our seniors, our leaders and the run we made at this thing.”
The rain had not relented the previous two days in the City of Brotherly Love and even the turf-based Sweeney Field at SJU had standing water in areas. The rain and wind catered to the Hawks’ run-and-gun style of play and gave Hobart’s side-to-side style many problems.
“Unfortunately, (SJU) played well, we played poorly and they got a good team and they won. That’s just the way it goes,” Raymond said. “I think that this weather is much more conducive to the way that (SJU) plays offense which is straight-line dodging right at you and change of directions.”
Raymond called a timeout just as he did against Bryant on Thursday when the Hawks (17-3) got out to a 2-0 lead early, but the response from the Statesmen (7-6) was not the same. Players struggled to maintain possession of the sopping wet ball and the Hawks defense refused to allow open shooting lanes. Whenever Hobart did find room to shoot, they were stymied by Saint Joseph’s goaltender Robbie Seeley, who made 16 saves and was named MVP of the NEC Tournament.
“It didn’t seem like the game was ever out of our grasp,” Raymond said. “It felt like every time we got a great opportunity it wasn’t that (Seeley) saved the ball it was that he saved it and he caught it and the ball was then going the other way.”
Derek Madonna got Hobart on the board shortly after Raymond’s first timeout and the two teams then exchanged goals once more.
Another goal from Madonna made it a 5-3 deficit with 14 minutes left to go in the second quarter.
The Hawks took momentum for themselves and scored the next four goals to end the half up 9-3.
Hobart had their opportunities to shoot, but it was Seeley’s between the pipes that allowed the Hawks to keep momentum for themselves and keep Hobart off the board.
“(Seeley) made stops when he needed to so hats off to them, they played a good game,” Raymond said.”
The Statesmen came out firing in the second half and Madonna potted his second goal off an assist from Ryan Archer. Hobart appeared to have life despite unlucky bounces, questionable calls and unrelenting wind.
Madonna’s second goal to make it a 4-9 game was followed by three unanswered goals from SJU. Archer scored the final goal of the third quarter to make it 12-5 but it was not enough to give Hobart the energy that was needed. More calls continued to go against Hobart in the fourth quarter and Raymond was then called for unsportsmanlike conduct for arguing a call with 3:47 left.
The Hawks played keep away for the remainder of the game and ended the 2022 Hobart lacrosse season.