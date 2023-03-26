SYRACUSE — The Kraus-Simmons Trophy was back up for grabs once again at the JMA Wireless Dome for a Division I men’s lacrosse matchup between longtime rivals in the Hobart Statesmen and the Syracuse Orange.
Hobart has not claimed the trophy since 2013 and the Statesmen losing streak against the Orange extended to eight straight losses after falling 18-7 on Saturday afternoon.
The Statesmen faithful traveled to the Dome and they cheered on their team when they garnered an early 2-0 lead.
Hobart (4-4) won the opening face-off and scored on the first possession of the game when sophomore midfielder John Jude Considine netted one in right away.
Considine led the Statesmen with two goals in the contest and his opening goal was followed by a goal from his junior teammate Chad Bach.
Hobart was up 2-0 after the first five minutes but Syracuse (6-4) would score six unanswered goals to close out the first quarter with a 6-2 lead. The Orange’s scoring run would stretch to seven in the early stages of the second quarter that helped them take a 9-4 edge at the halftime break.
Despite a double-digit defeat, the Statesmen were able to do a lot of good things. Hobart won 16 of the 29 total face-offs and picked up eight more ground balls than the Orange.
But Hobart turned the ball over 19 times and Syracuse was able to achieve 10 more shots on goal.
First-year goaltender Elhanan Wilson started his second straight game for the Statesmen and he closed out his afternoon with 13 saves.
Hobart now turns to Atlantic 10 play for the first time as a member of the conference. They opened up this Saturday at 12 p.m. when they welcome St. Bonaventure University. This is the first of five games that the Statesmen will play in A10 action and the first of two that will take place in Geneva.