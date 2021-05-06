GENEVA — A month prior to Monday afternoon’s Northeast Conference semifinal against No. 3-seeded Bryant, the 2-seeded Hobart Statesmen lacrosse team beat the Bulldogs by one goal in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Given the Statesmen were riding a season-high three-game win streak coming into Wednesday’s contest, hopes were high for the Statesmen’s first postseason berth since 2019.
After a slow start, the Statesmen (6-3) kept digging themselves out of deficits, but they could never take the lead over Bryant (8-3).
In the fourth quarter, the two teams traded late goals and the Statesmen were down 13-12 with a dying hope of tying the game. Hobart needed one stop but Bryant’s Aidan Goltz scored with 47 seconds to go to give the Bulldogs their ticket to move on to the NEC championship at St. Joseph’s.
“I thought it was hard fought game,” Hobart head coach Greg Raymond stated after the 14-12 loss. “The only thing glaring is how their goalie played. We outshot them, we out-ground balled them, the Marc O’Rourke kid had a great game, we knew he would. Right now I’m just disappointed for our seniors. We found some great resilience and perseverance this year. I thought that we had more to show and more to prove. I’m just very disappointed that we couldn’t figure out a way to win this one.”
It was a slow start for the Statesmen as they fell behind 2-0 in the first quarter.
Hobart senior attackman Tommy Mott recorded a hat-trick in their first meeting against Bryant and scored the first goal for Hobart with 1:31 left on the clock in the opening quarter.
After the Statesmen tied the game up at 2-2, Bryant’s O’Rourke had a gut-wrenching goal at the buzzer of the first quarter to give his Bulldogs the 3-2 lead.
It seemed to be bit of a body blow to Hobart, as that 2-2 be the last time the two teams would be knotted up for the remainder of the game.
After trailing by two goals at the halftime break, Hobart fell behind 8-3 with 4:10 remaining in the third quarter.
Then the Statesmen found life and scored four goals in two minutes to cut the deficit to one goal at 8-7.
At the end of the third quarter and for most of the fourth quarter, Hobart and Bryant alternated the next 10 goals.
There was one chance with about 8:30 to go in the game where Mott thought he tied the game at 11-all but a crease violation was called on the attackman and Bryant kept its lead.
The Statesmen’s five goals in the fourth quarter were largely due to junior midfielder Derrek Madonna, who scored all of his team-high four goals in the in the final quarter.
“He was great,” Raymond said about Madonna. “I think he was just very focused on being impactful today. We’re never surprised with Derrek Madonna’s production. He’s an extremely hard worker and a very committed Hobart Statesemen. All the success that he has a gameday is certainty earned. We’re very proud of him, we needed him to play that way.”
Bryant’s Bennett Abladian finished the game with a game-high five goals.
“Tremendous growth,” Raymond said on what to take away from this season. “We lose Mason Romm early to an injury, we lose Johnny Herlihy early, we lose Jason Knox. Some key players for us, some guys that produced on gameday consistently.
“The takeaway from this season is tremendous growth from a cultural standpoint. Tremendous pride and what we do on a daily basis. With those injuries and a lot of distractions with some other things going on, only able to play our league opponents, we couldn’t start competing until March. A lot of excuses that our guys could have made to have a lackluster season. We finished 6-3 and towards the end, playing some pretty decent lacrosse. From a team dynamic, I thought it was an outstanding year from September to this day, I couldn’t be prouder to be the head coach of this program.”