GENEVA — Going into Saturday afternoon’s home opener on Boswell Field, the Hobart Statesmen knew they could tie the St. Joseph’s Hawks atop the NEC men’s lacrosse standings with a win.
Hobart also knew that it was going to be another competitive fight against the Hawks as six of their last eight meetings were decided by one goal, and five of those games went into overtime.
Saturday’s game continued both patterns. The Statesmen lost a four-goal lead after three quarters and eventually suffered a 13-12 defeat as St. Joseph’s Levi Anderson scored the game-winner.
“We handed that game to them,” Hobart coach Greg Raymond said in a Zoom call after the game. “We talked about some things in the week that I thought that we did a poor job from a attention to detail standpoint in the second half. Our coaches have to do a better job getting this group more prepared from a stickwork standpoint and a finishing a play standpoint. Some of our best players threw some very challenging passes, and it’s our fault, the coaches’ fault.
St. Joe’s took a 4-3 lead early in the second quarter that would be the Hawks’ only lead until the final score.
Hobart junior midfielder Derrek Madonna scored a game-high four goals. The first came to tie the game at 4-all. It was an impressive showing for the junior from Syracuse who now has seven goals on the five-game season.
After St. Joe’s took that 4-3 lead, Hobart went on a 6-0 scoring run until the Hawks scored in the final 30 seconds of the first half to make it 9-5 Statesmen at halftime.
The margin was the same heading into the final quarter with Hobart up 11-7.
The Hawks attacked early in the fourth, quickly cutting it to a one-goal game with 8:53 remaining.
After goals from both sides, Hobart led 12-11 with 5:30 left.
Statesmen senior attackman Tommy Mott ripped a shot from the right side of the Hawks’ net to the left side of the goal that seemed at first glance to give Hobart a two-goal lead, but no goal was awarded and play moved on with the Statesmen sideline irate. The controversial no-goal turned into a huge turning point during the final few minutes of regulation.
A minute later, St. Joseph’s (5-3 overall, 5-0 in the conference) tied things at 12-12.
Neither side could find the back of the net in the final 4-plus minutes as the game headed to OT.
“Stick work, 100 percent,” Raymond said of an area of improvement his team needs to hang onto fourth-quarter leads. “Hammering the nail, taking care of details and putting the ball on a teammate’s ear.”
Hobart never had possession in the extra session as it only took two shots on goal and 88 seconds before Anderson won it for the Hawks.
The Statesmen fell to 3-2 on the season and in conference. They will play their final road game of the season at Wagner College on Staten Island Saturday.
“Win tomorrow,” Raymond added as a goal for his team for the rest of the season. “As soon as we’re done with today, get up and win tomorrow. This has been the craziest, wackiest season ever with something new every day. There’s something new to deal with almost by the hour. From a goal standpoint, we need to shrink our world down, put our focus into the present and take advantage of whatever current opportunity that we have, that’s as far ahead as we can look honestly. I know we want to be champions, I know we want to win the league, I know that we have opportunity to do so if we can get our stuff together in these next three weeks. For us, we have to take advantage of today, we have to be winners for the rest of today, wake up tomorrow and do the same thing.”