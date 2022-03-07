SYRACUSE — The Kraus-Simmons trophy was back up for grabs for the first time since 2020 in the third-oldest college lacrosse rivalry in the nation on Sunday afternoon between the Hobart Statesmen and Syracuse Orange.
The Statesmen hung around all afternoon long but fell short 18-16 after erasing multiple deficits throughout the game. The win marks the Orange’s 78th win over Hobart and their eighth straight.
“We’re obviously very disappointed,” Hobart head coach Greg Raymond said after the game. “We had a poor showing defensively and it allowed a strong Syracuse offense to get into a good groove. It just allowed them too many easy goals from one end to the other. Good job by them, we knew that their backs were against the wall a little bit and probably felt it. Unfortunately, we had a tough second quarter from a possession standpoint and in the second half, we gave them a few too many easy goals.
“I’m disappointed, good offensive effort by us but a poor defensive one,” Raymond said.
Junior midfielder John Herlihy led the Statesmen in scoring with four goals, the last of which was the most pivotal with under a minute to go.
Thirty-six seconds remained on the clock when Herlihy ripped a low shot from 15 yards out that bounced right past Syracuse goaltender Harrison Thompson to make it a one-goal game at 17-16. It was the first time the Statesmen had been within one goal since 9:04 was left in the third quarter.
With little time left and the Statesmen needing a big faceoff win, Hobart junior midfielder Adam Shea stepped in. Shea struggled throughout the game in the faceoff, winning 13 of 37 faceoff attempts and was a glaring issue for Raymond’s squad throughout the day.
“It certainly didn’t help,” Raymond said on Hobart’s faceoff struggles. “We have a fighter for sure in Adam Shea. I felt like their guy was timing the whistle well. They got in trouble a little bit with going early at times but that’s the chance he takes.
“I’m not sure if it’s the deciding factor, we aim it not to be with all of the other things we can do to gain possession of the ball. All around him, Syracuse did a pretty good job offensively, grinding down the defense as well. It wasn’t the deciding factor but it certainly made an impact.”
Shea was not able to win the big faceoff after Herlihy’s fourth as Syracuse (2-3) reclaimed possession and knocked in an empty-netter following an Orange timeout to seal the game.
Derrek Madonna and senior attackman Tommy Mott both added hat tricks in the loss for Hobart.
The Statesmen led in shots on goal with 27 but the Orange’s 25-13 faceoff domination never allowed Hobart to string together consistent offense and ultimately led to their second straight loss.
After taking a 3-2 lead off Madonna’s first quarter goal, the Statesmen struggled to stop the Orange’s offense from finding success both off the rush and deep in the Hobart end. While the Statesmen never allowed Syracuse to run away with the game like in years past, climbing out of two- and three-goal deficits throughout the contest was not conducive to ending the losing streak to the Orange.
With that, non-conference play is over and the Statesmen’s Northeast Conference slate is on tap the rest of the way. Hobart will have a week off before hitting the road once again to play Sacred Heart on Saturday, March 19 for a 1 p.m. start in Connecticut.