ITHACA — The Hobart Statesmen lacrosse team played their first game in 10 days after upsetting nationally ranked Lehigh back on Feb. 19. But this game, against Cornell, did not have the same outcome.
On Tuesday evening, the Statesmen traveled to play 11th-ranked Cornell. In a battle of unbeaten teams, Hobart fell short in their first road game of the season, 15-12.
Junior midfielder John Herlihy led Hobart in scoring on the game with four goals.
Herlihy connected on one of the Statemen’s five first half goals to give them a 5-4 lead at the halftime break.
Junior goaltender Kevin Holtby was a big piece to Hobart’s upset victory over Lehigh and he was a major factor in giving the Statesmen the lead at the break.
After shutting out the Big Red in the first quarter to give Hobart a 2-0 lead early on, Holtby finished Tuesday with a game-high 13 saves.
The third quarter was Hobart’s biggest downfall Tuesday as they were outscored by Cornell by four goals in the period to fall behind 10-7 heading into the final quarter of the game.
The Big Red scored 12 of 14 goals from right before halftime all the way to them netting in the first five goals of the final quarter.
It was that rough stretch that even with Hobart’s late charge, the deficit was just too much to overcome.
Seniors Ryan Archer, Derrek Madonna and Bradley Simas also contributed with two goals in the loss for the Statesmen.
The Statesmen’s tough schedule continues this weekend when they play their third straight ranked opponent as they travel to play against No. 14 Syracuse.
Hobart (2-1) has lost seven straight games against the Orange as they aim for their first win over them since 2013.