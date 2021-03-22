EMMITSBURG, Md. — A bit of déjà vu took place in Maryland on Saturday as the Hobart Statesmen earned their second win of the season over Mount St. Mary’s with the same score they beat the Mount with two weeks ago, 13-9.
Only this time, it was Hobart fighting off the Mount from a massive comeback.
In the fourth quarter, Mount St. Mary’s Brendan Doyle scored an incredible goal, beating four Hobart players, spinning around a long pole and firing a goal past Kevin Holtby to get the Mount within one goal, 10-9 and effectively eliminating the five goal lead the Statesmen once held.
With all the momentum sucked from the Hobart sideline, Statesmen head coach Greg Raymond called timeout with 4:16 left on the clock. Hobart had not scored in the fourth quarter at that point and their last goal was with 1:51 left in the third.
“We just reminded them that when you’re playing a good team, you’re playing a league game, (the opponent) is going to go on a run and going to keep fighting,” Coach Raymond said of what he told his team in that timeout. “But also we reminded them that we haven’t done what we said we were going to do offensively, yet. We challenged them, in certain spots, to beat their primary defender and get to the goal and react accordingly. We have to be aggressive.
“It was a timeout we needed and we responded well to it,” Raymond said.
Since going up 9-4 at 12:52 in the third, Hobart was outscored 5-1, but that timeout was perfectly timed as the Statesmen set up shop and scored three goals within two minutes and 10 seconds to put the game away and steal another win from the Mount.
“It’s not how we wanted to play or how we wanted this to go,” Coach Raymond said after the game. “I got to give a lot of credit to Mount St. Mary’s. They’re great in goal, very scrappy, good on the ground, very physical. We settled in and did what we had to do to get a win.”
Unlike the first two games of the season, Hobart conceded the first goal of the game to Mount. It was a low-scoring first quarter as the first Hobart goal didn’t come until nearly 10 minutes in when first-year and NEC Rookie of the Week Anthony Datellas continued his strong shooting and got the Statesmen on the board.
The two teams traded goals until the second quarter when Hobart began to take momentum. Jason Knox gave Hobart a 4-2 lead before Bradley Simas scored two straight goals as part of his hat trick to give the Statesmen a 6-2 lead.
Hobart then hunkered down on defense and kept the Mount scoreless for over 17 minutes. Mount St. Mary’s scored at 4:49 of the first quarter and didn’t find the back of the net until the 2:21 mark of the second.
Hobart managed to answer with a goal from Chad Bach — the first of two on the day for Bach — but lost some momentum when a turnover led to a Mount goal just before the half that brought them within three, 7-4.
The third quarter doomed Hobart last week in their game against Long Island University and it looked like they solved those problems early. A goal eight seconds in from Knox put Hobart up 8-4 and an absolute missile fired from Derek Madonna 15 yards out gave Hobart a 9-4 advantage.
It seemed to continue to go the Statesmen’s way as the Mount gave up consecutive penalties, putting Hobart on a two-man advantage. A sloppy man-up attack gave the Mount all the momentum back and Hobart spent the majority of the rest of the game keeping Mount St. Mary’s at bay.
“The third quarter is killing us right now,” Raymond said. “These last couple of games we make adjustments at halftime and we come out and we’re not doing a great job of settling in to those adjustments.”
Slowly and methodically, Mount St. Mary’s crawled their way back into the game from a 9-4 deficit and headed into the third down 10-6 after Simas got his hat trick with 1:51 left in the third.
The Mount showed high energy in the fourth quarter as they chipped away at the Hobart defense and the wall of Kevin Holtby in net, who ended with 13 saves. Equally as impressive and frustrating was Mount’s goalie Dylan Furnback, who put on another show and kept Hobart scoreless in the fourth for nearly 12 minutes.
With just a one-goal lead, Hobart managed to find an extra gear after the timeout and put their biggest guns on attack. Datellas scored his second goal of the game and Ryan Archer followed suit with his first of the game after the Mount adjusted after Archer’s seven-point performance two weeks ago.
“What’s great about Arch is he continued to do the right thing,” Raymond said. “He didn’t try to make big plays and once that experience sets in, eventually, his hands will be free and he (scored) at a time when we needed it.”
The three-goal barrage took away any chance of Mount tying the game and gave Hobart their second overall and NEC win of the year.
Next week, the Statesmen get back home to host Sacred Heart University after two weeks on the road. And, it looks like they will be back playing on Boswell Field for the first time since March 7, 2020.
“We love the Dome and it’s a great facility. We’ll be forever grateful as long as it’s there, but we’re a Boswell Field team. We love it there,” Raymond said. “I got to be honest, traveling under this protocols and Covid conditions are long trips, they really are. So we’re going to be happy to sleep in our own beds and get rest and have a good game on our home field.”