GENEVA — Nearly two years removed from the abrupt cancellation of Hobart lacrosse’s 2020 season, head coach Greg Raymond, his coaching staff and team are ready to reignite staple rivalries and, more importantly, to achieve greatness.
In 2021, the team played a conference-only schedule; traditional rivals Syracuse, Cornell and Colgate were nowhere to be found on the eight-game schedule.
This year, the Orange, Big Red and Raiders return, as well as several non-conference opponents that make for a more traditional schedule — something that Raymond has longed for from a nostalgic and competitive aspect.
“It provides a challenge that the younger half of this roster hasn’t experienced,” Raymond said. “Our sophomores and freshmen, and really our juniors, have never played a January-to-May schedule with out-of-conference and in-conference opponents. We love the familiarity and the names the nostalgic rivalry that comes with all of those (schools); all great opponents that will provide us with more callused minds and more callused bodies going into league play.”
The misty-eyed excitement for a normal season faded a while back for the coaching staff and players. They have business to address, starting this weekend, when Canisius College comes to Stiles Field at The Thomas B. Poole and Family Sports Dome for a noon faceoff.
Hobart begins the season with two home games. They have not lost to Canisius since 2010 and are 20-1 all-time against the Griffins. As for Lehigh, well, the Statesmen have not lost to them since 1904; the two teams last played in 2004 as members of the Patriot League.
While anyone on the team — Raymond most of all — will say never overlook an opponent, it is hard not to fixate one’s eyes on the stretch of games beginning in week three. After hosting Lehigh Feb. 19, the team waves goodbye to its home confines for over a month. In a two-week span the Statesmen visit Colgate, Cornell and Syracuse, in that order. After a bye week, they finish the four-game road trip with their Northeast Conference opener against Sacred Heart.
It’s the type of road trip that could define a season.
“There aren’t too many more hostile environments than (Colgate, Cornell and Syracuse),” Raymond said. “We want our team to recognize the growth we need in this out-of-conference schedule and what it’s designed to do: It’s designed to get us in a position where in the conference games we can play our best. That being said, we want these wins. We have yet to get over a Cornell hump and Syracuse hump. As great as the (road trip) experience is, we want to win as we grow that experience.
“So, it’s basically: How ready can we get for NEC play?” Raymond continued. “Whatever opponents are in that path are ones we’re going to use in this journey to make sure that when league play starts, we’re in a good position.”
Beginning with Sacred Heart, it’s all NEC opposition the rest of the way, including always-pesky Bryant at home March 26.
The biggest asset for the team seems to be the four scrimmages it has played in the last two weeks. They have given Raymond and his staff a chance to see which areas need improvement and adjustments before the season begins, as opposed to 2021 when they entered the season blind to faulty areas of their game.
Raymond has gotten to see areas needing more development in scrimmages against Michigan, Providence, Yale and Fairfield. Other than leaning on the experience and maturity of the team — the roster sports five fifth-year seniors — the team has honed in on the transition aspect of their game — or, as Raymond puts it, “flow.”
“From an X’s-and-O’s standpoint, our ability to flow from one end of the field to the other,” Raymond elaborated. “We want to make sure our guys recognize the in between of this game and how important it is, especially against big, strong and fast teams. We want to gain more possessions as often as possible, be able to transition from the defense to the offense (and vice versa) as well as we can, whether it’s in our arrive, our clears, substitution process; we’ve spent a ton of time on it and will continue to do so.”
By the time the season winds down and the Statesmen prepare for the postseason, they will have gone through the trials and tribulations of Colgate, Cornell and Syracuse in a two-week period, faced off against all their NEC opponents, and look to be more than ready to make a stab at an NEC championship and NCAA tournament run.
That’s the plan, at least.